Twitter Was Flooded With Memes After Rain Washed Out India-New Zealand Match

"India won the toss and have decided to swim first."

Both India and New Zealand have remained unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup tournament with two and three victories to their names respectively but the clear winner that has emerged in the past couple of weeks has to be the frustrating rains.

After Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka joining West Indies v South Africa and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in the match abandoned club, the rain gods didn't show much mercy in the much-anticipated India-New Zealand clash in Nottingham at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Unfortunately, this contest, too, was a washout and the rain topped the points table with 8 points. As for India and NZ, both the teams had to settle with 1 point each.

Such was the curiosity about the weather among fans in India, typing the letter "N" on the Google search threw "Nottingham weather" results right back at you.

Despite fearing the worst, the anxious cricket fans back in India took cover under memes and some much-needed humour.

1900s.British Empire: The empire on which the sun never sets.2019.Britain: What is sun? #INDvNZ — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) June 13, 2019

me looking at my tv screen, watching commentators discuss how it’s raining and the game will likely not happen #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/U8fA9zh4An — farheen✨ (@farheenhasan) June 13, 2019

SOLUTION FOR #INDvNZ match😂.May the rain stop so that we can enjoy 3rd victory of India 😊 #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/9HJCOoSbZV — Manish Bains (@money_patialavi) June 13, 2019

#WorldCup2019 be like : Team A has won the toss and decided to swim first.#CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/c9N1pRFdw4 — Samurai Nanha (@BakchodSamurai) June 13, 2019

#INDvNZ India won the toss decide to swim first ‍♂‍♂ pic.twitter.com/JRJRdFDXvZ — Telugu cinema (@SRINUj14952407) June 13, 2019

Quick guide to field-placings this World Cup -Long On? Down the wicket on the leg side.Fine Leg? Behind the wicket on the leg side.Point? Square of the wicket on the off side.Covers? Er... everywhere on the ground.#INDvNZ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 13, 2019

If someone asks is India really a cricket crazy country then show him/her this pic. #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/v2y33sPBUD — Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) June 13, 2019