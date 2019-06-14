Twitter Was Flooded With Memes After Rain Washed Out India-New Zealand Match
After washing out three matches in the World Cup so far, the rain gods didn't show any mercy to India vs New Zealand contest at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Image tweeted by @BCCI.
"India won the toss and have decided to swim first."
Both India and New Zealand have remained unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup tournament with two and three victories to their names respectively but the clear winner that has emerged in the past couple of weeks has to be the frustrating rains.
After Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka joining West Indies v South Africa and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in the match abandoned club, the rain gods didn't show much mercy in the much-anticipated India-New Zealand clash in Nottingham at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Unfortunately, this contest, too, was a washout and the rain topped the points table with 8 points. As for India and NZ, both the teams had to settle with 1 point each.
Such was the curiosity about the weather among fans in India, typing the letter "N" on the Google search threw "Nottingham weather" results right back at you.
Despite fearing the worst, the anxious cricket fans back in India took cover under memes and some much-needed humour.
Current top contenders for Man of the Series.#CWC19 #INDvNZ ☔ pic.twitter.com/zwoohthLBP— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 13, 2019
1900s.British Empire: The empire on which the sun never sets.2019.Britain: What is sun? #INDvNZ— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) June 13, 2019
Ind vs NZ world Cup match Prediction 👉Indian Supporters : India, India.... NewZealand Supporters :NZ, Nz...And the Winner is === Rain Rain ☔ #NZvsIND #AskStar#NZ #ICCWorldCup2019 @cricketworldcup @RCBTweets#dream11 #cwc19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/1Icb5NKNQh— Abhay Singh ᴊᴀʙʀɪyᴀᴊᴏᴅɪ (@rajputsupport) June 13, 2019
Official dress for today #INDvNZ 😅✌ pic.twitter.com/wwJ0EbV6dF— Vishal Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@iamvisshu) June 13, 2019
me looking at my tv screen, watching commentators discuss how it’s raining and the game will likely not happen #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/U8fA9zh4An— farheen✨ (@farheenhasan) June 13, 2019
Story of the #CWC19 so far pic.twitter.com/CWfWtTkHZt— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 13, 2019
Fans of the day#INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GDGEWLwBtO— shaifulislam shaif (@Shaif0) June 13, 2019
SOLUTION FOR #INDvNZ match😂.May the rain stop so that we can enjoy 3rd victory of India 😊 #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/9HJCOoSbZV— Manish Bains (@money_patialavi) June 13, 2019
#WorldCup2019 be like : Team A has won the toss and decided to swim first.#CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/c9N1pRFdw4— Samurai Nanha (@BakchodSamurai) June 13, 2019
Me : Finally rain has stopped*2 minutes later*Rain :#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/3mTk3Y4qn3— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 13, 2019
#INDvNZ India won the toss decide to swim first ♂♂ pic.twitter.com/JRJRdFDXvZ— Telugu cinema (@SRINUj14952407) June 13, 2019
ICC WORLD CUP 2019.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/1L3pP54eO0— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 13, 2019
Quick guide to field-placings this World Cup -Long On? Down the wicket on the leg side.Fine Leg? Behind the wicket on the leg side.Point? Square of the wicket on the off side.Covers? Er... everywhere on the ground.#INDvNZ— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 13, 2019
If someone asks is India really a cricket crazy country then show him/her this pic. #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/v2y33sPBUD— Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) June 13, 2019
Indians Right now 😭#CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YCL4GARROK— Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) June 13, 2019
Indian team is ready for today's swimming match 😂#INDvNZ #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TX1Ptw2LzA— Happy🇮🇳 (@Cricketician_) June 13, 2019
Game Changers #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/AHJ9tnndB1— Ã✞Øʍɨȼ🌟 (@Atomic404) June 13, 2019
:( #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/d9Sk0eRTxp— Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) June 13, 2019
Rain During #CWC19 Matches.. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/c6o7zvpdtm— Loveyouall_007 (@loveyouall_007) June 13, 2019
*past 3 pm,cricket fans* #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/HIEeKKxwR9— d J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) June 13, 2019
#INDvNZIndia's net practice for today's match pic.twitter.com/LALFTbpf4m— Sir Yuzvendra (@SirYuzvendra) June 13, 2019
And its raining at Trent Bridge, Nottingham #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/7kyOVP0IAh— Kumar Rahul (@amKumarRahul) June 13, 2019
To be honest, I will be surprised if there is any play at all in Nottingham today. At the end of today, Rain will be the table toppers with 8 Points!— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 13, 2019
Also Watch
-
Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
- Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
- No More Flip-Flopping! This Town Bans Wearing Sandals to Work
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s