Twitter Wishes Luck to Bengali Lawyer who is Seeking a Bride Not 'Addicted to Social Media'

Come what may, nothing can ever put a stop to the endless demands of Indians while looking for a perfect match. And the matrimonial space of your morning newspapers is apt example of the incredulous and unusual needs of men in their to-be-partners.

Barring the everyday stereotypical demands of a patriarchal society in their women, a Bengali lawyer from the upper-caste society, has something else to look out for and we are not sure how much of it can be offered in an era of 'social dilemma'.

One unique marriage advertisement by this certain Chatterjee reads, that the bride has to be a 'fair, beautiful, tall, slim, ride'. Well that's just another day-to-day demand of a 'sanskari society' but what has happened to grab the ye-ball of netizens is: 'Bride must not be addicted in social media (sic)".

Not sure how much was that too much.

The snippet of the advertisement was shared by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan who said, "Prospective brides/grooms please pay attention. Match making criteria are changing 😌"

The tweet went viral leaving netizens in splits. While many thought it makes a lot of sense standing in the contemporary time, but for most it was a good joke to laugh at!

A viral matrimonial advertisement, jam packed with sexism, elitism, casteism and so-called "nationalist" sentiments, has caused social media to explode with anger owing to the superficial and shallow demands made by those who put it out.

The ad, which has evidently been published in a newspaper, is for a certain Dr. Abhinao Kumar, BDS. While he has a long list of characteristics ready for his wife-to-be, he is himself unemployed. But that didn't stop him from looking for a wife who is an "Indian Hindu Brahmin girl working from Jharkhand or Bihar." That's not all. Apart from the usual demands of a fair and beautiful bride, the woman in question also has to be an expert in raising a child.