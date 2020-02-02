Twitter Asks How Nirmala Sitharaman Can Read Indus Seal When Harappan Script is Still Undeciphered

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Saturday delivered the Union Budget 2020 mid-high expectations and concerns regarding India's economic slowdown. The minister, who delivered the full budget for the second time, introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different sections of individual income up to Rs 15 lakh per annum if a taxpayer chooses to give up exemptions and deductions. Apart from the economic provisions of the Budget, however, portions of Sitharaman's speech went viral.

While speaking about the history of trade, commerce, and entrepreneurship in India, Sitharaman harkened back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Referring to the civilisation and 'Sindhu Saraswati' civilisation, a name used by some scholars to describe the civilisation that flourished in c. 3300 – c. 1300 BCE on the banks and tributaries of the Indus river, Sitharaman said that traders guilds existed even at that time.

She went on to say that the word "shreni" meaning guild has been found on one of the many seals excavated at Harrapa-Mohenjo Daro, confirming that entrepreneurship was not new to India. This was in keeping with the theme of this year's Budget and Economic Survey which attempted to paint an image of confluence or 'synthesis' of old wisdom and new technology and research to increase economic output.

While the FMs confidence injected a shot of euphoria among netizens reeling under high prices, no jobs and a low GDP growth rate, many pointed out the improbability of the FM's statement, given the Indus script has not been deciphered.

The script, essentially a corpus of symbols used by those Indus Valley residents from centuries ago, was used to write inscriptions and print clay objects and tablets. However, much of it remains undeciphered as the lines are too short and experts have been unable to determine their meaning.

Sitharaman's comment, therefore, irked many who took to Twitter to point out the obvious.

Has Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji deciphered the Harappan script? — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) February 1, 2020

Modi government declares its historical ignorance. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declares that Harappa hieroglyphs have been deciphered. Wonderful bit of fake news. — Parsa V Rao Jr (@ParsaJr) February 1, 2020

It's not a ministry of finance budget guys. It's a history of finance budget. — Rishi Majumder (@RishiMajumder) February 1, 2020

Nirmala ji @nsitharaman used the correct name Saraswati-Sindhu civilization instead of Indus Valley. However she mentioned Indus Valley script has been deciphered. What's that about? It's not been deciphered — Aesthetic Revival (@Vedic_Revival) February 1, 2020

"Saraswati Sindhu Civilisation" now being discussed. At least we know we won't steal a quote for #Budget2020 speech from those poor chaps. But apparently we know the word "Sethi" was written on an IVC seal? Is that true? Or Whatsapp U? — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) February 1, 2020

Twitter, Have the Harappan hieroglyphics been deciphered? Any part of it? — Chetan Bhattacharji (@CBhattacharji) February 1, 2020

WTAF ?? The Budget is waffling nonsense about the Harrapa seals. — Devangshu Datta (@devangshudatta) February 1, 2020

Harappa is both in the past and in Pakistan so naturally a top priority. https://t.co/4VK4oCM7xO — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) February 1, 2020

In her presentation in the Lok Sabha, replete with poetry and references to India’s ancient ingenuity, Sitharaman said the three major themes of the Budget were aspirational India, a caring society, and economic development for all. She stopped after two hours and 40 minutes – the lengthiest-ever Budget speech – as the 60-year-old was reportedly feeling unwell.

