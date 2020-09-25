Twitterati are Convinced that News Anchors are Reading their WhatsApp Texts, They Want a Third Tick

Despite encryption, apprehensions always hover the privacy on social media. Personal data of citizens has been leaked many times from the government sites. Messaging app Whatsapp is often faced with similar questions. In fact, Israeli spyware Pegasus was found to be spying on journalist, politicians, etc.

But with investigation on in Bollywood drug case, in the follow up of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, it appears that our WhatsApp chats are easily accessible, not only to probe agencies but also to media. Earlier, actor Rhea Chakraborty's chats, even from couple of years ago, were used as 'evidence' against her in the media trial. She was arrested earlier this month by the NCB in a drug case. Even Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the NCB, got into trouble over chats.

Amid all this happening, a TV anchor has become the centre of all humour. She was among the top anchors debating Rhea's role in Sushant's suicide day in and day out. She even showed her WhatsApp chats to imply that Rhea was the one to push Sushant to drugs and depression which ultimately became the reason of his suicide. The joke doing rounds on social media is that she is reading all your messages. In fact, people want this TV anchor to check if their crush is talking to anyone else.

The jokes are unending, even though they underline the irony of the situation. Take a look:

Navika can you read my crush’s WhatsApp messages and let me know if he’s talking to someone else? Pls let me know, thank you — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) September 24, 2020

Appeal. If any of you know a news anchor or a celebrity or talent agency, could you please whatsapp them or eachother about the #farmbill tomorrow?Just wanna make sure it gets read on the news. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 25, 2020

Since "journalists" are reading WhatsApp messages these days:SEND NEWS — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) September 24, 2020

"Your messages are end to end encrypted "Also #WhatsApp : pic.twitter.com/ztsSL8Pg8a — Puffy blinder (@reyaaa41282911) September 24, 2020

#Navika ma'am reading secret WhatsApp MessagesMeanwhile Mark Zuckerberg be like: pic.twitter.com/MspEEtXM0f — Aditya Gona (@aditya_gona) September 24, 2020

Whatsapp has started doing a third tick for when Navika Kumar has read your message. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) September 22, 2020

My Husband asked me why I was speaking so softly at home. I told him I was afraid Mark Zuckerberg was listening!He laughed. I laughed. Alexa laughed. @navikakumar Laughed. #Navika #WhatsappForward — Sana (@farooquisana) September 24, 2020

#WhatsApp _ your messages are secured end to end encryption Le indian media _ _ pic.twitter.com/ZbHotzKJnQ — SAGAR NAYAK (@o1o1o1o1db) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the alleged chat of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone with her then-manager Karishma Prakash in October 2017 was the main reason behind the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to summon her in a drugs-related case that emerged out during the probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A top NCB source told IANS that the agency got suspicious after it came to the fore in one of the alleged chats of Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Sushant, who was discussing drugs with the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.