Twitterati Cannot Believe that Donald Trump Just Fist Bumped Queen Elizabeth
For the uninitiated, US President Donald Trump is on a three-day visit to the UK in order to strengthen bilateral ties between the nations. On his arrival, the President was greeted by Prince Charles and he also met Queen Elizabeth.
However, Trump's visit has not been without its fair share of faux pas and gaffes. For instance, in a GIF that quickly went viral, Camilla Parker Bowles can be seen winking behind Trump's back and the moment is widely been treated as UK's overall reaction to the President's visit.
Now, a different video has gone viral and it really has us scratching our heads.
On their arrival at the Buckingham Palace, Trump and his wife Melania were received by Queen Elizabeth. And of course, the paparazzi covered the meeting. Now camera angles caught an unusual sight. In the pictures that have emerged, Trump appears to be fist bumping the Queen! It could just be the camera angle or it could be Trump's strange handshake.
nice to see that the Queen agreed to fist bump President Trump #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/KBKliCrrz2— Chris Morris Bits (@chrismorrisbits) June 3, 2019
Lol Donald Trump is boss. He really gave Queen Elizabeth a fist bump. Hand shake for who, where, why pic.twitter.com/Y6QB7Zksaf— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) June 4, 2019
Did Donald Trump fistbump The Queen?! #TrumpUKVisit #Queen #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/SkmRVR7ADl— Lindsey Sharp (@justLindsey78) June 3, 2019
Is Donald Trump giving the Queen a fist bump? This guy 🙄 pic.twitter.com/AaAnzmypNT— Marie Dicker (@Margelikescake) June 3, 2019
Trump: "Fistbump!"Queen (thinks): "Humour the creep...." #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/Y2o5Kmkdny— jonestheboat (@jonestheboat) June 3, 2019
@realDonaldTrump I know you didn’t want to bow, but a fist bump? I’m not sure Liz was down with that. pic.twitter.com/ymNifxu21r— Andrew Power (@MontyPython1) June 3, 2019
Well, to be honest, he was just shaking hands. But we can't really help it if his handshake looks like a fist bump, can we?
