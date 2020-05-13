Twitterati Couldn't Decipher the Numbers in FinMin's Economic Package, So They Memed their Way Out

Each time finance minister comes with a new announcement, a relief package or even budget, people have a hard time trying to decipher the numbers. This was the case too on Wednesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave the break-up of the Rs 20 lakh crore package to help the economy which has taken a hit in the coronavirus lockdown.

While some struggled to understand the MSMEs, others seemed to be caught in calculations to understand how the package would affect them.

Here is how twitter felt as the finance minister rolled out the economic relief package before the country:

Me trying to understand 20 lakh crore package, msmes etc. #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/d5ctzTXKMt — 👒Vaishnavi👠👑🎀🎄🎋🎇🎉📯🏆💍💫 😇💝👄 (@Sleepinbeauutyy) May 13, 2020





Me doing calculations ki #20lakhcrores package me mere hisse me kitna aayega



20 lakh crore/133 crore =15037.59 रुपए#atmanirbharbharat #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/En6mQSWGS2 — Jiten Sharma (@_the_jiten) May 13, 2020

#NirmalaSitharaman



After getting 2% EPF deduction from 20 lakh crore package pic.twitter.com/K6C6T5xpLX — आतमनिर्भर Bheeshma💭 (@Mr_404_error) May 13, 2020

#NirmalaSitharaman talking about MSME.

Me who does not know anything about this, praising her skills pic.twitter.com/yADKGaRMC4 — sans_memer_boy (@sans_memer_boy) May 13, 2020

When Nirmala Sirtharaman will conduct press conference and you on your TV before 4pm so that you don't miss anything #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/OBMonoySSI — Jagruti 💁💃 (@are_sararara) May 13, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced six measures to revive micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME) that have taken a serious hit due to the lockdown implemented in order to curb the spread of covid-19. Detailing the first tranche Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help revive the economy, the finance minister said Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including SMEs, will be given.

