Twitterati Imagine Hilarious Conversations as Twitter Introduces Voice Notes to Add ‘Human Touch’

Each voice tweet is 140 seconds of audio. If you have more to say, you can simply record more and the new voice note will automatically turn into a tweet thread. Also, the new feature is exclusive to iOS users.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
Days after giving Twitter users more control over how they converse on the microblogging site, and also the ability to add stories using "Fleets", the bird app has a new feature in its kitty that will let you speak your mind. Literally.

Aimed at adding a "human touch" to Twitter conversations, the platform rolled out the feature exclusively to iOS users on Wednesday.

As of now, Twitter allows users to type out 280 characters in a tweet, so giving them the access to voice notes would mean one could add "more" to a tweet. Each voice tweet is 140 seconds of audio. If you have more to say, you can simply record more and the new voice note will automatically turn into a tweet thread.

"There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike," Twitter wrote in its blog. Adding that sometimes the conversational nuances were lost in translation.

"Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice."

Also Read: Twitter is 'Giving Away' Blue Tick to Anyone Who Replies to this Tweet. But There's a Catch

Twitterati around the world assembled on the platform and imagined the world post-voice notes (tweets).

Spoiler: memes.

Also Read: Old Wine in New Bottle? Twitter's Fleets Feature Explained Through Hilarious Memes

What about Android users? Wondered many.

The classic never-ending demand for an edit button also made an appearance.

