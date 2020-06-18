Twitterati Imagine Hilarious Conversations as Twitter Introduces Voice Notes to Add ‘Human Touch’

Days after giving Twitter users more control over how they converse on the microblogging site, and also the ability to add stories using "Fleets", the bird app has a new feature in its kitty that will let you speak your mind. Literally.

Aimed at adding a "human touch" to Twitter conversations, the platform rolled out the feature exclusively to iOS users on Wednesday.

As of now, Twitter allows users to type out 280 characters in a tweet, so giving them the access to voice notes would mean one could add "more" to a tweet. Each voice tweet is 140 seconds of audio. If you have more to say, you can simply record more and the new voice note will automatically turn into a tweet thread.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

"There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike," Twitter wrote in its blog. Adding that sometimes the conversational nuances were lost in translation.

"Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice."

Twitterati around the world assembled on the platform and imagined the world post-voice notes (tweets).

Spoiler: memes.

Twitter with voice notes option pic.twitter.com/0ljqa9pWzY — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) June 17, 2020

Twitter arguments about to be real LOUD with these voice notes now huh !? — QUEEN IVD (@IvorianDoll_) June 17, 2020

Catfish Accounts right now: pic.twitter.com/qgvoNBjf4H — Sleek Timmy (@ShyBloggerPR) June 17, 2020

me watching everyone enjoy the voice note feature on twitter knowing i can’t join because i have a horrible voice: pic.twitter.com/M6VLq7oxQB — c (@chuuzus) June 17, 2020

list of people who asked for this feature pic.twitter.com/ei6lWdhF1f — (@_humnava) June 17, 2020

We'll be listening to threads like this now . pic.twitter.com/eUto78MRh6 — Rhys ♡ (@khumii_rhys) June 17, 2020

Twitter users now : pic.twitter.com/YzEj7m6FEv — Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) June 17, 2020

What about Android users? Wondered many.

Twitter voice note is only for iOS,Jeso kreste ha ra lebona, Android users re masepeng pic.twitter.com/GAdVpSAW3l — God is Love,Jesus is Life (@kay_raps) June 17, 2020

I swear Twitter hates Android. — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ (@dejiimole) June 17, 2020

So this voice note is not for Android users. Jack why? See how I was planning to cause trouble with it



I need a piece of land to stand and cry on #TachaImBokodo pic.twitter.com/Z3LuEZz0q6 — Chubby☕ (@alokachubby) June 17, 2020

So only Iphone users have the option of tweeting ne voice note... ukawanzirwa nemunhu we ane android jus reply nevoice note pic.twitter.com/zk7nS0Z8vW — MUDIWA (@MudiwaHood) June 17, 2020

when android users finna use voice notes pic.twitter.com/idLxFCrvQo — Nojiko ノジコ (@baby5donquixote) June 18, 2020

*Twitter made the voicenote only available for iPhone users*



Android users: pic.twitter.com/qRBGRLRCds — Sapphire™ (@_just_sapphire) June 17, 2020

The classic never-ending demand for an edit button also made an appearance.

You can do this but not edit a tweet? — Frank (@frank173869) June 17, 2020

twitter really gave us voice note... we just want an edit button and folders for bookmarks pic.twitter.com/E4RQpNxNty — ً (@qguklvr) June 18, 2020

Everyone’s excited about the new Twitter Voice note but still wondering when will the twitter edit button ever arrive. pic.twitter.com/KJN6Af3wWP — Joseph Friks (@JFriks) June 17, 2020