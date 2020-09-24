Twitterati Left Horrified as Scary Snake Video With a Terrifying Twist Goes Viral

Ophidiophobics or herpetophobics may want to skip this one. In a new viral video, all kinds of snake frenzy occur in about the same time as it takes to properly wash one’s hand. The confusing video is more frustrating than any open-ended thriller film ending – no one know whatever is the result.

This scary video features a man vs snake. However, that’s not all. There’s a twist that’s as terrifying as Alfred Hitchcock and as unexpected as any M. Night Shyamalan movie. Have a look, at your own risk.

The video is posted by an account called “The Unexplained” which is probably the best place for a video like this to be. The 20-second clip begins with a man around a water body, with a slanted plastic looking wall around it. There is very little space to balance himself in a standing position as he stands on the precipice where the water meets the slope.

Around him, a snake peeks out its head from the water. Maybe he wants to come out? The man looks perplexed and looks around him for help. After three seconds, the man bravely dunks his hand in the water and pulls the snake out by its tail.

The long, black snake struggles in his grasp, obviously put in defensive mode on account of the sudden human interaction. No sooner does the man lay him down and backs away, it turns around to face the man and threaten him, slithering his way. The man is mumbling something, probably cries for help or to a deity as one would in a situation like this.

Without any stack, the black snake jumps into the water. It’s a fraction of a second as the man turns around and sees a gigantic, thick snake slides down the slope with intense velocity. It looks like a giant spotted python. The man has no chance to react and the python raises its head near the edge. The man and reptile fall into the water together.

Here’s the clip:

WTF is going on here pic.twitter.com/bWy1ro8833 — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) September 24, 2020

The abruptly ending video terrified many Twitter folks. Here are some reactions:

Whatever the result may be, we hope that the man survived the horrible snake battle.