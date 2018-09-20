GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Twitterati Rejoice After India Thrash Pakistan in Much-Awaited Asia Cup Clash

India registered a comprehensive win over Pakistanis in the group stage match on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 12:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitterati Rejoice After India Thrash Pakistan in Much-Awaited Asia Cup Clash
India's Kedar Jadhav, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Loading...
India emerged victorious in a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.

With the openers departing early, Babar Azam (47) and Shoaib Malik (43) put up a fighting 82-run partnership. But once they were dismissed, Pakistan bundled out for a mere 162 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav picking up 3 wickets each.

In response, Team India began quite well as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for the Men in Blue.

Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik ensured India crossed the target with no hassle as India registered a comfortable 8 wicket victory over Pakistanis in only 29 overs.

"Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes we made in the last game. It was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. We stuck to our plans. Spinners kept it tight," said Rohit Sharma.

Twitterati, who were unimpressed by India's win over Hong Kong on Tuesday, came out to celebrate the special victory over Pakistanis.

























































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...