Twitterati Rejoice After India Thrash Pakistan in Much-Awaited Asia Cup Clash
India registered a comprehensive win over Pakistanis in the group stage match on Wednesday.
India's Kedar Jadhav, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
With the openers departing early, Babar Azam (47) and Shoaib Malik (43) put up a fighting 82-run partnership. But once they were dismissed, Pakistan bundled out for a mere 162 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav picking up 3 wickets each.
In response, Team India began quite well as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for the Men in Blue.
Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik ensured India crossed the target with no hassle as India registered a comfortable 8 wicket victory over Pakistanis in only 29 overs.
"Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes we made in the last game. It was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. We stuck to our plans. Spinners kept it tight," said Rohit Sharma.
Twitterati, who were unimpressed by India's win over Hong Kong on Tuesday, came out to celebrate the special victory over Pakistanis.
Indian team right now#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/FwpvrueuQx— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 19, 2018
Congratulations Team #India on the win!! Great match! Well played! #AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/VUqvUFdydK— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 19, 2018
Summary of #IndvsPak match 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VsOczTa1Rf— Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 19, 2018
Dear Pakistan #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/RUwN97rqBl— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 19, 2018
An anti-climax for a game that promised so much. Pakistan will be the first to admit they were dreadful but that has no correlation to what we will see next from them.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2018
Already miss watching India play a competitive ODI team like Hong Kong.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 19, 2018
Pakistan's batting line up collapse be like 😺😆 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cSCvLuY7Un— Bhrustrated® Activist (@AnupamUncl) September 19, 2018
A resounding win for India, especially considering playing back to back matches in this heat. The bowlers were brilliant and Rohit led the team brilliantly. Congratulations! #IndvPak— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 19, 2018
Masterstroke By Pakistan To Stop Rohit Sharma From Scoring 200...#IndvPak— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 19, 2018
That was too easy for India. Will take a lot of confidence from this win.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 19, 2018
Kedar Jadhav’s spell was the turning point #IndiavsPakistan
Hence proved.......#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/1zcN1H6rV4— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 19, 2018
Two ODI wins on the same day for India. Who would’ve thought it was possible!!!— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2018
Clinical vs Pakistan. It felt as if HK never pushed India to the brink....well played 🇮🇳 #IndvPak #AsiaCup @StarSportsIndia
And that's an incredible victory for India! #TeamIndia makes us proud once again! #BleedBlue 🎉🙌🏻🇮🇳#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/WPETTkzLUA— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 19, 2018
His name lasted more than Pakistani openers 😂😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/sMJHyXFMUP— Aman (@humourously_urs) September 19, 2018
Indian bowlers were not playing well against Hong Kong only to surprise Pakistanis. #INDvPAK— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2018
Indians - We won— babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 19, 2018
Pakistanis - CT 17 final yaad hai?
Indians - What about 92,96,99,03,07,11,15?
Pakistanis - pic.twitter.com/aGP3a3QSEn
Year 2099. World cup, India beats Pakistan for the 50th time.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 19, 2018
100 yr old Pakistani Fan: "But the Champion Trophy Final in 2017..."#INDvPAK
#IndvPak— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 19, 2018
Indian fans showing match scorecard to Pakistani fans : pic.twitter.com/yWGNlIw8t7
Congratulations India on a very comprehensive victory. Wonderful team effort and great contributions from everyone #INDvPAK— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018
