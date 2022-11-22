Twitter's 'Before and After' Pictures Leave Internet Divided

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there has not been a single day that the microblogging site has not made it to the headline. The latest buzz created by Musk and his newly acquired company has to do with seemingly abysmal gender inequality in the workforce. A “before and after” pictorial comparison showed a stark lack of women on the team following Musk’s takeover. Social media users were quick to point out the gender disparity seen right at the start of Twitter’s Musk era.

Canadian media personality Laura Chen recently posted two images on Twitter, one before Musk took over and one after the much-publicised coder meeting. The picture instantly went viral, garnering over 3.42 lakh likes and 33 thousand retweets.

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022

Netizens were quick to point out that in the “after” picture, barely any women were visible on the team.

Omg he removed all the women! 😳— In Smith We Trust™ 🌊🇵🇭🇺🇲🇺🇦🇪🇺🌻 (@Frida_Kahlua) November 21, 2022

Basically employing more males. What happened to gender equality— Shudley (@ThatKid_LEE1) November 21, 2022

I heard something on msnbc that the main group still at Twitter are those who are here on work visas and need to keep their job to say in the country.— Loving Life in Colorado 💕 🇺🇸 (@ShowmetheLight) November 21, 2022

However, others came to Musk’s defence, saying that the team has a lot lesser women as they did not know how to code. Some others stereotyped the kind of work ethic women have, alleging that they left because they did not wish to work hard.

It is important to note that no reports highlighting such behaviour on the part of any Twitter employee have surfaced so far and the comments are largely stereotypical in nature.

Lol first photo I see a large group that probably take extended lunches, talk all day and achieve little. Second photo I see a table… and Elon. I doubt that much has changed, never does. I suppose the boys are less distracted now… 🤣— Jim (@Jim09236048) November 21, 2022

All the people who couldnt code anything left, thats her point.— Tr0np0 (@rosko_hristov13) November 21, 2022

In response to one of the comments alleging that women left after Musk’s “ultimatum” did not want to work hard, one user wrote that “Working hard” isn’t doing 60-70 hr work weeks that’s absolutely terrible I can see why so many of them left there’s only 168 hr in a week and you sleep average 60 hr a week and there’s no remote work so you have to commute so you’re left with a little less than 40 hrs to yourself.”

“Working hard” isn’t doing 60-70 hr work weeks that’s absolutely terrible I can see why so many of them left there’s only 168 hr in a week and you sleep average 60 hr a week and there’s no remote work so you have to commute so your left with a little less than 40 hrs to yourself— Constantine Bright (@BrightCross) November 20, 2022

Musk’s other famous company, Tesla, is also known to have poor gender representation statistics. When the company first released its diversity report in 2020, women formed only 21 per cent of all employees. The proportion of women in leadership was worse, with only 17 per cent of women holding leadership roles.

