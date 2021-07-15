CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter 'Fleets' is Disappearing But Everyone Only Cares About Edit Button
Twitter 'Fleets' is Disappearing But Everyone Only Cares About Edit Button

'We're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. we're sorry or you're welcome,' Twitter's official account posted on Wednesday.

And just like that “Fleets" will be gone in a couple of weeks. Twitter’s venture into “stories," those that vanished in 24 hours, hasn’t been a popular one on the microblogging site and the platform admitted the same while informing the Twitterverse about its departure. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Twitter’s official account wrote: “we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. we’re sorry or you’re welcome." When a user simply responded to the new development asking, “Why?" Twitter was honest about it. “We hoped Fleets would encourage more people to join the conversation, but that wasn’t the case. So we’re removing them and focusing on improving other parts of Twitter."

A quick glance through the responses indicates that Twitter users weren’t really bummed about it. But that doesn’t mean they did not have requests. One that has always been top on the users’ list, the “edit button," found several mentions yet again.

Guess Twitter will like this tweet.

Not a new request

Over the years, Twitter users have tagged CEO Jack Dorsey and other biggies in the company to add an edit option to give them the ability to make corrections to their tweets in a given timeframe. All the cries seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Even as “Fleets" was introduced back in 2020 about a year ago, Twitter users really wanted the flexibility to make changes to their posts on the blue bird app.

Twitter will “add" the edit button if this condition is fulfilled. Is this possible? One may wonder.

“We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours," Twitter India wrote in a tweet on June 9 2020.

July 15, 2021