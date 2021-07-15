Twitter 'Fleets' is Disappearing But Everyone Only Cares About Edit Button

And just like that “Fleets" will be gone in a couple of weeks. Twitter’s venture into “stories," those that vanished in 24 hours, hasn’t been a popular one on the microblogging site and the platform admitted the same while informing the Twitterverse about its departure. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Twitter’s official account wrote: “we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. we’re sorry or you’re welcome." When a user simply responded to the new development asking, “Why?" Twitter was honest about it. “We hoped Fleets would encourage more people to join the conversation, but that wasn’t the case. So we’re removing them and focusing on improving other parts of Twitter."

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuffwe're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

A quick glance through the responses indicates that Twitter users weren’t really bummed about it. But that doesn’t mean they did not have requests. One that has always been top on the users’ list, the “edit button," found several mentions yet again.

edit button. when.— sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) July 14, 2021

give us dat edit button plz— Cookie 🇫🇷 (@Cookie_goat_) July 14, 2021

The first good decision made by Twitter, congrats!The second good decision would be adding an edit button. — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 14, 2021

You focusing on the wrong things can we please have an edit button and also a delete comment option— Faffie-dzashe (@FaffieManhuhwa) July 14, 2021

don't give us an edit button (reverse)— UNO (@realUNOgame) July 14, 2021

Guess Twitter will like this tweet.

can you guys please stop asking an edit button ? it's litteraly the worst idea possible— Théo (@theomcx) July 14, 2021

Not a new request

Over the years, Twitter users have tagged CEO Jack Dorsey and other biggies in the company to add an edit option to give them the ability to make corrections to their tweets in a given timeframe. All the cries seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Even as “Fleets" was introduced back in 2020 about a year ago, Twitter users really wanted the flexibility to make changes to their posts on the blue bird app.

Dear @Twitter I didn’t need #fleets. I don’t miss having a feature like this when I tweet. What I do miss is having the ability to edit small mistekes in tweets that I post without having to delete them & post corrected versions. Thanks muchly #FleetsFeedback— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 9, 2020

Twitter will “add" the edit button if this condition is fulfilled. Is this possible? One may wonder.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask— Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

“We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours," Twitter India wrote in a tweet on June 9 2020.

