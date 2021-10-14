Twitter's ‘Honest Interview’ Trend Takes A Dig At Questions Job Seekers Are Often Asked

From your posture to how you dress up, everything is taken into account when your prospective employer takes an interview. But the most important part of the interview is how smartly you answer the questions posed by the panel. While companies usually quiz around the job profile an individual has applied for, there are some common questions that are asked everywhere. “Why should we hire you?” is the most common one.

People come up with rehearsed answers for this question, through which they highlight their abilities, their commitment to work, their experience, and so on. But deep down they all would want to say, “Hire me because my wallet is empty.” We are not sure how well the interview would turn out if people actually started giving honest answers in their job interviews. There is no doubt that a lot of people get hired on the basis of the unique answers they give. Probably that is why netizens have started a meme fest on Twitter.

Following the Honest Interview trend, people are sharing their ‘untold’ answers to such job interview questions. Terming these posts funny or hilarious would be an understatement. It is also possible that you might end up relating to some of the tweets.

Let’s begin with the sales job, which required a lot of travel. One of the users shared that the interviewer asked, “This sales job would require you to travel a lot, would that be fine?” and his honest review would be, “Yes, I have already made a YouTube channel.”

Interviewer : This sales job would require you to travel a lot, would that be fine?Me : Yes, I have already made a youtube channel#HonestInterview — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) October 10, 2021

Another wrote that when her prospective employer would ask about her dream job, the reply would be, “In my dream, I don’t work.”

Interviewer : What's your dream job ?Me : In my dream I don't work#honestinterview https://t.co/FO53zzA35u — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) October 10, 2021

Interviewer : What's your dream job ?Me : I don't have a dream job I just wanna do whatever pays more #honestinterview — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) October 10, 2021

In interviews, we try to sell ourselves by highlighting all our expertise, specialisations and other qualities which are essential in an employee. One of the users on the microblogging site has very precisely revealed the inner feeling of the HR when an interviewee is gloating about himself/herself.

Me talking good things about me in an interview HR:#HonestInterview pic.twitter.com/Slr8AbLApM— ANMOL KAUR (@anmol_banga) October 10, 2021

Check out some more honest interview tweets:

Interviewer: why do you wanna join our company??Me : Cause dusri company ne reject kardiya#HonestInterview— ANMOL KAUR (@anmol_banga) October 10, 2021

Interviewer : Why should we hire you ?Me : I am pro at Googling stuffs. #HonestInterview — Meme_Coding (@memecoder) October 10, 2021

Which of these was the most relatable to you?

