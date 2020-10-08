Twitter's 'How It Started' Trend of Inspirational Stories is the Hope We Need in 2020

The year 2020 has been pretty hard for people around the world: from pandemic to wildfires to million people losing their lives. In such stressful times, people are looking for whatever little hope or positivity they can find and the internet is one such place.

A recent Twitter trend which shows how people started their journey on to something they dreamed of and how they have accomplished it in present is giving life to netizens. Some people are sharing how they sent that first message to their crush and how in present they are about to marry them.

Many celebrities and sports stars have also joined in this trend sharing their journeys.

Japanese-Haitian tennis player Naomi Osaka shared her image of when she was a child to now when she won the US Open. The 22-year-old player, who is a three-time grand slam champion, has been ranked number one in the world tennis player rankings.

how it started how it‘s going pic.twitter.com/IqhdYaVZ3V — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 7, 2020

American gymnast Simone Biles, who has won the most gold medals in the Olympics, also shared images of her journey from childhood.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/rirskHYKIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 8, 2020

Grammy winning artist Cordae shared how in his high school yearbook he had predicted he would be most likely famous. Along with that image, he shared the picture from his recording studio sitting next to legendary hip-hop artist Dr Dre.

The trend also saw Indian man from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar whose recent video had gone viral. Owner of Baba ka Dhaba was seen weeping after his business was running in loss due to the pandemic. However after the video went viral, many customers showed up at his eatery and the old man was seen beaming with joy.

how it started. how it’s going ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqWCTgIJAI — Aman Raj Raghuwanshi💙 (@amanraj208) October 8, 2020

Another tweet showed a couple sharing their image from when they were kids to now when they are going to get married soon.

How it started. How it’s going. We’re getting married next week Saturday! #thetnmiracle pic.twitter.com/3Nd9brqmTb — Nanpon (@thepoeticson) October 8, 2020

Joining the trend, Youtuber Tim Chantarangsu showed how he and his wife started dating, to now when they are expecting a child together.

How it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/8J0Msi2awv — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) October 6, 2020

What's your 'How it started' and ' How's it going' story?