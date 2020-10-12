Twitter's 'How it Started vs How it's Going' Trend Made Netizens Laugh. Until it Got Too Real

Social media trends have been in fashion since the online platforms have become a part of our lives. A lot of these trends often start on a lighter note but then give us a reality check while at it.

The latest one to catch the fancy of netizens is the ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ trend. As part of it, users are sharing photos of how they started off and how they are faring right now with regards to their personal and professional lives.

A lot of these posts are inspiring, some are funny and some of them sarcastic, in short a regular day on social media!

Most of these posts go on to show how people started off with not much to call their own and under humble circumstances and are now placed in a better situation, thanks to their hard work. Some also started to post how they have stuck with their partners through thick and thin and have seen ups and downs together and its beautiful to read their posts and admire the tenacity in these relationships.

How it started vs how it’s going: great friends in HS (nearly 30 years ago), lost touch, reconnected through social media. Now partners for life pic.twitter.com/u5ZXWCnpuT — Jen (@flatliner769) October 12, 2020

The trend eventually then changed tack from only couples posting about relationship goals and went on to include people and their achievements too. Netizens are now using it to post things related to work, environment and much more.

How it started vs How it’s going 18 years of friendship✨ pic.twitter.com/AlRdVKNDR9 — laur (@lauuracllement) October 12, 2020

How it started vs How it’s going:Learn about our history here: https://t.co/KwAUeQVeF6 pic.twitter.com/HDMJTXDpZu — Blue Cross (@The_Blue_Cross) October 12, 2020

A recent social media sensation, Baba Ka Dhaba also featured as part of the trend and how!

how it started. how it’s going ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqWCTgIJAI — Aman Raj Raghuwanshi💙 (@amanraj208) October 8, 2020

How it’s started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/O7Qth0cKhh — Beth Matthews (@BethMatthewsz) October 12, 2020

Mercedes Benz USA also joined in with the chatter and posted the company's wheels-to-super wheels journey with its followers.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/lMT2SB5JJF — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) October 6, 2020

There was also a rather interesting observation by a Twitter user regarding the trend.

I'm seeing lots of 'How it started vs How it's going' posts of couples meeting through Twitter and I'm convinced this is a dating app — Oz 👑 (@ozzieh10) October 12, 2020

Some of the tweets were rather funny as well..

The how it started vs. how it’s going trend better come back when I’ve a man — Sidra (@sid_x98) October 12, 2020

How it started Vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/2L4rtlNRzy — James Harvey (@JamesHarvey87) October 12, 2020

How it started. Vs. How it's going pic.twitter.com/vr7tDbHEPZ — Dreamer 🌺❤ (@Abey_chal_oye) October 12, 2020

AQs the trends further evolved, the World Wide Fund for Nature also chipped in but with a grave post on environment when it posted the below photos of a before and after, citing concerns for climate and animal welfare.

How it started vs. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/mQJYtHKkip — WWF (@WWF) October 12, 2020

With each day, the internet's is adding more and more people to the trend and it keeps evolving and including more varied journeys of people chronicling their lives on social media.