Twitter’s New Custom Likes for #Appleevent Sparks Yet Another Apple vs Android War

Apple events usually become a sensation as soon as they’re announced. Whether it’s a phone launch or the recent ‘Time Flies’ event where their new watch series were announced. To acknowledge this event, Twitter gifted some custom features to ‘apple fanboys’.

The new feature announced on Tuesday includes a unique animation for likes on tweets that featured the hashtag #AppleEvent. When someone likes such a tweet, the button transmorphs into a colourful heart. In other instances, the button becomes a swinging pink heart. For some users, it become a rainbow circle which transforms into a heart.

Twitter users were quickly mesmerised by the new feature. They began to like/unlike the same tweet multiple times to see what animation they would get.

But not everyone was thrilled. As it was in celebration of an Apple event, the feature was exclusively for Apple users (iPhones, iPads). Android users weren’t pleased with this discrimination because their phones don’t support these custom animations. They can still be seen on desktops or laptops of any make and model.

As with every new thing, Twitter had a lot of reactions to this as well. Like this user, who has apparently found one true love in this custom animation.

Me repeatedly liking/unliking everything with the #AppleEvent tag trying to get one molecule of serotonin pic.twitter.com/W2zvu1aBcg — J ❤︎ (@its_jokay) September 16, 2020

And this eager user as well:

So when you use the #AppleEvent hashtag, the like button does this. ⁦@MacRumors⁩ pic.twitter.com/a5UmbW4Na5 — Joe Clark (@joedclark92) September 15, 2020

It wasn’t just regular people who were so mesmerised, but the brands jumped in on the trend as well.

Vodafone UK’s official profile posted this:

*me tapping and untapping the ❤️ button on #AppleEvent tweets to watch the magic little animation* pic.twitter.com/E1lhy12Sjr — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) September 15, 2020

Singer Armaan Malik realised the potential of this trend to gain some online virality.

#AppleEvent hit the like button on this tweet and that’s how my heart feels when you guys show me so much love ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 15, 2020

Users are falling in love with this new feature.

This sassy remark:

#AppleEventApple users when they hit the like button and see the animation pic.twitter.com/FsrtNr9rhP — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) September 15, 2020

However, Android users didn’t give up a chance to cash in on the trend.

#AppleEvent exists...Gareeb Android Users like Me : pic.twitter.com/FYqFunbWcI — s н ΞЯ ʟ ๏ c к (@QuirkyHumour) September 15, 2020

Y’all android users be saying fuck iPhones but be using iPhone emojis, get gone! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CesWdbliom — anna mom says ‍♀️ (@universalzo) September 11, 2019

Using Delhi CM’s speech to relate their feelings:

The Apple fanboys also hit back:

Here is a message for Android users hating on iphone users. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9KNgG9nT3U — JONAM’S PRINCESS (@AtimCharlotte) September 10, 2019

The Apple vs Android fight is nothing new on Twitter, but in times like these, it becomes a playground for the two groups to play a game tug with memes and jokes.