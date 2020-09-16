BUZZ

Twitter’s New Custom Likes for #Appleevent Sparks Yet Another Apple vs Android War

Another Apple vs Android war has been going viral on social media | Image credit: Twitter

Twitter users were quickly mesmerised by the new like feature and began to like/unlike the same tweet multiple times to see what animation they would get.

Apple events usually become a sensation as soon as they’re announced. Whether it’s a phone launch or the recent ‘Time Flies’ event where their new watch series were announced. To acknowledge this event, Twitter gifted some custom features to ‘apple fanboys’.

The new feature announced on Tuesday includes a unique animation for likes on tweets that featured the hashtag #AppleEvent. When someone likes such a tweet, the button transmorphs into a colourful heart. In other instances, the button becomes a swinging pink heart. For some users, it become a rainbow circle which transforms into a heart.

Twitter users were quickly mesmerised by the new feature. They began to like/unlike the same tweet multiple times to see what animation they would get.

But not everyone was thrilled. As it was in celebration of an Apple event, the feature was exclusively for Apple users (iPhones, iPads). Android users weren’t pleased with this discrimination because their phones don’t support these custom animations. They can still be seen on desktops or laptops of any make and model.

As with every new thing, Twitter had a lot of reactions to this as well. Like this user, who has apparently found one true love in this custom animation.

And this eager user as well:

It wasn’t just regular people who were so mesmerised, but the brands jumped in on the trend as well.

Vodafone UK’s official profile posted this:

Singer Armaan Malik realised the potential of this trend to gain some online virality.

Users are falling in love with this new feature.

This sassy remark:

However, Android users didn’t give up a chance to cash in on the trend.

Using Delhi CM’s speech to relate their feelings:

The Apple fanboys also hit back:

The Apple vs Android fight is nothing new on Twitter, but in times like these, it becomes a playground for the two groups to play a game tug with memes and jokes.

