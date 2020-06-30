Twitter's New 'I Know a Spot' Meme is Taking Us Places While Staying Indoors

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic, the last place you probably went to in recent times was a shop. You either needed something, or you just had to get out of the house really badly. At the most, you went to a deserted spot, or a friend's house.
But that's the furthest you'll go. All your favorite spots, and still, probably unsafe to go to.
A new meme, however, is jogging up the memory of going to places - and not all places are physical places to visit.
The "I know a spot" meme takes you to your worst points in the relationships, physical places you've never been to, and often times, to a place which is only too relatable.
For example, a bad relationship.
Men be like “I know a place” and take you to the lowest point of your life— keeks (@kiwikeeks) June 27, 2020
Men be like “I know a place” and take you to Brokenheartsville— Aaliyah (@aaliych18) June 27, 2020
guys be like i know a place then take u for granted— fai (@fai7ure) June 27, 2020
men be like “i know a spot” & then take you to rock bottom— ratatouille (@nussyrox) June 26, 2020
Or personality drags.
Introverts be like “I know a place” then end the convo and go to the place alone— Camille Johnson aka Lil Cam (@OffbeatLook) June 30, 2020
Or well just, India.
NRIs visiting India be like "I know a spot" and then take you to a place that only uses bisleri bottled water.— Aaquib Khalid (@NeedNoNiche) June 29, 2020
Imtiaz Ali be like “I know a place” and then makes you travel across Europe or India— H (@heldupbyastring) June 28, 2020
Or if you're in Delhi, 'CP chalein'?
Delhilites are like "I know a spot" and they will take you to a Connaught place.#Delhi— Jithin G (@iamjithing) June 29, 2020
delhi guys be like “i know a spot” and then take you to connaught place— suhani (@aloosupremacist) June 28, 2020
Delhi wale be like " I know a spot " and take you to Connaught place https://t.co/RZqh6WlQTg— ℎℎ (@__Eunoia_) June 28, 2020
Delhi guys be like I know a spot and take you to Connaught Place.— gritty ☭ (@idkboutchoco) June 29, 2020
Delhi boys be like "I know a spot" and then take you to Cannaught place .— Ayush (@AyushManyam) June 27, 2020
Delhi boys say “i know a spot” and then take you to Connaught place.— आत्मनिर्भर (@javed_______) June 27, 2020
Delhi boys be like "I know a spot" and then take you to Connaught Place.— Riddhima (@Riddhimak11) June 28, 2020
Or if you're Lady Macbeth...
Lady Macbeth be like "I know a spot" and then can't get it out— Cameron Barné (@Cam11235) June 28, 2020
If you're still unsure how the trend really works, don't worry, you'll get there eventually.