Twitter's New 'I Know a Spot' Meme is Taking Us Places While Staying Indoors

Image credits: Twitter.

The 'I know a spot' meme takes you to your worst points in the relationships, physical places you've never been to, and often times, to a place which is only too relatable.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Six months into the coronavirus pandemic, the last place you probably went to in recent times was a shop. You either needed something, or you just had to get out of the house really badly. At the most, you went to a deserted spot, or a friend's house.

But that's the furthest you'll go. All your favorite spots, and still, probably unsafe to go to.

A new meme, however, is jogging up the memory of going to places - and not all places are physical places to visit.

The "I know a spot" meme takes you to your worst points in the relationships, physical places you've never been to, and often times, to a place which is only too relatable.

For example, a bad relationship.



Or personality drags.

Or well just, India.


Or if you're in Delhi, 'CP chalein'?




Or if you're Lady Macbeth...

If you're still unsure how the trend really works, don't worry, you'll get there eventually.

