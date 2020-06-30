Twitter's New 'I Know a Spot' Meme is Taking Us Places While Staying Indoors

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic, the last place you probably went to in recent times was a shop. You either needed something, or you just had to get out of the house really badly. At the most, you went to a deserted spot, or a friend's house.

But that's the furthest you'll go. All your favorite spots, and still, probably unsafe to go to.

A new meme, however, is jogging up the memory of going to places - and not all places are physical places to visit.

The "I know a spot" meme takes you to your worst points in the relationships, physical places you've never been to, and often times, to a place which is only too relatable.

For example, a bad relationship.

Men be like “I know a place” and take you to the lowest point of your life — keeks (@kiwikeeks) June 27, 2020





Men be like “I know a place” and take you to Brokenheartsville — Aaliyah (@aaliych18) June 27, 2020

guys be like i know a place then take u for granted — fai (@fai7ure) June 27, 2020

men be like “i know a spot” & then take you to rock bottom — ratatouille (@nussyrox) June 26, 2020





Or personality drags.

Introverts be like “I know a place” then end the convo and go to the place alone — Camille Johnson aka Lil Cam (@OffbeatLook) June 30, 2020

Or well just, India.

NRIs visiting India be like "I know a spot" and then take you to a place that only uses bisleri bottled water. — Aaquib Khalid (@NeedNoNiche) June 29, 2020

Imtiaz Ali be like “I know a place” and then makes you travel across Europe or India — H (@heldupbyastring) June 28, 2020





Or if you're in Delhi, 'CP chalein'?

Delhilites are like "I know a spot" and they will take you to a Connaught place.#Delhi — Jithin G (@iamjithing) June 29, 2020

delhi guys be like “i know a spot” and then take you to connaught place — suhani (@aloosupremacist) June 28, 2020





Delhi wale be like " I know a spot " and take you to Connaught place https://t.co/RZqh6WlQTg — ℎℎ (@__Eunoia_) June 28, 2020





Delhi guys be like I know a spot and take you to Connaught Place. — gritty ☭ (@idkboutchoco) June 29, 2020





Delhi boys be like "I know a spot" and then take you to Cannaught place . — Ayush (@AyushManyam) June 27, 2020

Delhi boys say “i know a spot” and then take you to Connaught place. — आत्मनिर्भर (@javed_______) June 27, 2020

Delhi boys be like "I know a spot" and then take you to Connaught Place. — Riddhima (@Riddhimak11) June 28, 2020

Or if you're Lady Macbeth...

Lady Macbeth be like "I know a spot" and then can't get it out — Cameron Barné (@Cam11235) June 28, 2020

If you're still unsure how the trend really works, don't worry, you'll get there eventually.