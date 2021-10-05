CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » 'Hello Literally Everyone': Twitter Had the Biggest Flex While Everything Else Crashed
2-MIN READ

'Hello Literally Everyone': Twitter Had the Biggest Flex While Everything Else Crashed

WhatsApp responded to Twitter's greeting during the internet shutdown. Credits: Twitter

WhatsApp responded to Twitter's greeting during the internet shutdown. Credits: Twitter

A “hello literally everyone” tweet from its official handle amid the global outage sparked off an amusing conversation among the biggest brands in the world.

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram all simultaneously went down across the world, for over six hours. Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a massive and lengthy outage. Facebook has not communicated on the possible cause of the outage, but cyber security experts noted they had found signs that online routes that lead people to the social giant were disrupted. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company. While the family of Facebook-owned apps scrambled to get back on the Internet yesterday, Twitter was having a moment and clearly enjoying the attention.

A simple “hello literally everyone” tweet from its official handle nearly an hour after the global outage garnered 2.9 million likes and started an amusing conversation among the biggest brands in the world.

The Twitter thread was soon flooded with replies from WhatsApp, Instagram, KFC, Zoom, McDonald’s, Zomato, Microsoft Teams, Truecaller and Alexa, among other companies.

RELATED STORIES

WhatsApp tried to join in on the fun and replied “hello” which was met with scorn from tired users saying “fix yourself”.

Instagram attempted to keep the mood light with a “happy Monday”, apparently trying to console itself hinting Mondays are always the worst.

While Zomato aimed to offer Instagram support, albeit in a sarcastic tone, addressing WhatsApp, too.

McDonald’s took the responsibility of hosting the party with a cheeky “hi what can I get u” to which Twitter replied “59.6 million nuggets for my friends”.

Truecaller announced they brought popcorn while Budweiser USA suggested a trip to the bar.

Take a look at some of the epic replies from brands uniting to make the most of this worldwide shutdown.

Twitter has a history of being the favourite place to hang out during global outages, the last one being in March earlier this year. The latest shutdown which began at around 9 pm IST and lasted for almost 6 hours was no different with Twitter being the most preferred platform to share memes and conspiracy theories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 05, 2021, 11:35 IST