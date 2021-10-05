'Hello Literally Everyone': Twitter Had the Biggest Flex While Everything Else Crashed

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram all simultaneously went down across the world, for over six hours. Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a massive and lengthy outage. Facebook has not communicated on the possible cause of the outage, but cyber security experts noted they had found signs that online routes that lead people to the social giant were disrupted. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company. While the family of Facebook-owned apps scrambled to get back on the Internet yesterday, Twitter was having a moment and clearly enjoying the attention.

A simple “hello literally everyone” tweet from its official handle nearly an hour after the global outage garnered 2.9 million likes and started an amusing conversation among the biggest brands in the world.

hello literally everyone— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The Twitter thread was soon flooded with replies from WhatsApp, Instagram, KFC, Zoom, McDonald’s, Zomato, Microsoft Teams, Truecaller and Alexa, among other companies.

WhatsApp tried to join in on the fun and replied “hello” which was met with scorn from tired users saying “fix yourself”.

Instagram attempted to keep the mood light with a “happy Monday”, apparently trying to console itself hinting Mondays are always the worst.

Hi and happy Monday ‍— Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

While Zomato aimed to offer Instagram support, albeit in a sarcastic tone, addressing WhatsApp, too.

it's ok instagram, surviving mondays is toughcc - whatsapp — zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021

McDonald’s took the responsibility of hosting the party with a cheeky “hi what can I get u” to which Twitter replied “59.6 million nuggets for my friends”.

hi what can i get u— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

Truecaller announced they brought popcorn while Budweiser USA suggested a trip to the bar.

We brought popcorn! — Truecaller (@Truecaller) October 4, 2021

Let’s all go to the bar.— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 4, 2021

Take a look at some of the epic replies from brands uniting to make the most of this worldwide shutdown.

Okay, who switched on DND?— Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 4, 2021

This is what Otis must've felt like when he found out Maeve never received his message — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 4, 2021

hi can everyone see my screen— Zoom (@Zoom) October 4, 2021

I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times… Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi!— Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

It's always been you.— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) October 4, 2021

How long this day has felt pic.twitter.com/fCQV7dl9Eo— adidas (@adidas) October 4, 2021

Twitter has a history of being the favourite place to hang out during global outages, the last one being in March earlier this year. The latest shutdown which began at around 9 pm IST and lasted for almost 6 hours was no different with Twitter being the most preferred platform to share memes and conspiracy theories.

