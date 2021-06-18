Twitter's 'What More Hints Do You Want' Trend is Reminding Everyone of Their One True Crush

While matters of the heart make us all feel butterflies in the stomach, it isn’t always easy to express it to the person of one’s affection. And while often one tends to use subtle hints to communicate their likeness, the other person at times might just fail to pick up on the hints and many love stories meet their possible end before even starting. Twitter’s latest trend ‘What more hints do you want’ is all about these stories. The trend has received an overwhelming response from people online who have been sharing all sort of ways that they have dropped hints about their feelings, but the crush failed to pick up the subtle message. Some of the witty and funny tweets shared by netizens under this trend will surely leave you chuckling. So for some sharing Netflix password was the clearest hint, many boys talked about giving up PUBG.

Check out some of the Tweets shared under this trend:

I uninstalled pubg before it was cool , what more hints do you want?— Ishopnishad (@sarcamic_banda) June 17, 2021

I make notes for you whole night, what more hints do you want?pic.twitter.com/fnbeW8MHZZ— Abhisar (@Abhisaaaar1) June 16, 2021

I replied to your story and even sent you memes, what more hints do you want?— Rii. (@Riyaa_16) June 16, 2021

I even reply to your hmm and ok what more hints do you want— Jiya (@jiyaaren) June 17, 2021

I shared my Netflix password with only you.. what more hints do you want? @NetflixIndia— Devraaj (@inhightides) June 16, 2021

I texted you while watching a cricket match, What more hints do you want?— Yogesh (@cricketYogesh) June 17, 2021

I retweet all your tweets, What more hints do you want?— M ‏‏‎Y ‏‏‎T ‏‏‎H (@whoraviyadav_) June 17, 2021

Now that’s some clear hint.

Tinder and Zomato also joined the bandwagon to share their ‘‘What more hints do you want in this story.

I wrote this tweet to remind you to have chai, what more hints do you want— zomato (@zomato) June 17, 2021

i replied to all parts of your text, what more hints do you want ‍♀️— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 17, 2021

In another viral trend, millennials had come together to share their story of nostalgia in the ‘You Had to be There’ Trend on Twitter. From old video games to hit shows and yesteryear’s snacks, people went for a walk down the memory lanes while sharing their contribution to the viral trend.

You just had to be there pic.twitter.com/gXGw8EZnKV— ⁷ (@_xwanderlustx_) March 1, 2021

you just had to be there. pic.twitter.com/1MbShqNDS9— abu | #OUSTDUTERTENOW (@abugalbravo) March 1, 2021

When the teacher wasn’t looking at your monitor in computer class.Yeah … you had to be there pic.twitter.com/iz5inv6skb — The Black Hokage (@TheBlackHokage) March 1, 2021

What’s would be your story on this trend?

