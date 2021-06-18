CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter's 'What More Hints Do You Want' Trend is Reminding Everyone of Their One True Crush

From sharing Netflix password to giving up PUBG, netizens gave examples of clear hints they gave out for their crush. (Credit: twitter)

The trend has received an overwhelming response from people online who have been sharing all sort of ways that they have dropped hints about their feelings, but the crush failed to pick up the subtle message.

While matters of the heart make us all feel butterflies in the stomach, it isn’t always easy to express it to the person of one’s affection. And while often one tends to use subtle hints to communicate their likeness, the other person at times might just fail to pick up on the hints and many love stories meet their possible end before even starting. Twitter’s latest trend ‘What more hints do you want’ is all about these stories. The trend has received an overwhelming response from people online who have been sharing all sort of ways that they have dropped hints about their feelings, but the crush failed to pick up the subtle message. Some of the witty and funny tweets shared by netizens under this trend will surely leave you chuckling. So for some sharing Netflix password was the clearest hint, many boys talked about giving up PUBG.

Check out some of the Tweets shared under this trend:

Now that’s some clear hint.

Tinder and Zomato also joined the bandwagon to share their ‘‘What more hints do you want in this story.

In another viral trend, millennials had come together to share their story of nostalgia in the ‘You Had to be There’ Trend on Twitter. From old video games to hit shows and yesteryear’s snacks, people went for a walk down the memory lanes while sharing their contribution to the viral trend.

What’s would be your story on this trend?

first published:June 18, 2021, 13:19 IST