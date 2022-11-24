Two Arizona Teachers Film Adult Content in School, Lose Jobs

A US science teacher and her husband, who was ‘pressured’ to resign from her job as she reportedly had an explicit account on OnlyFans, now alleges that the streaming platform has banned her. The eighth-grade teacher identified to be Samantha Peer ended up losing her job at Lake Havasu Unified School District located in Arizona after her students discover one of her OnlyFans accounts and circulated the profile among peers. According to a report by Uniland, Samantha Peer, who created her explicit account under the name Khloe Karter, reportedly released a video explaining the reason that prompted her to join the adult streaming platform.

Along with it, in a tweet, Peer also claimed that OnlyFans has ‘deactivated’ her accounts and has been blocking her from making new accounts. “So it seems OnlyFans deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is blocking me from making new accounts. Where should I set up next?” she reportedly tweeted. If the report is to be believed, then the streaming platform might have removed her account owing to their ‘Acceptable Use’ clause. For those unaware, the platform specifies that users have been barred from recording or broadcasting content from a public place, where members of the society are likely to see the explicit activities being performed.

The former teacher explained that she joined the platform as it was difficult for her family to survive on their income. After her profile was discovered by the school authorities, she was initially placed on administrative leave before they coerced her into resigning. Reportedly, the parents of the students were enraged knowing that some of her content was filmed on school grounds. In a YouTube video shared by the teacher, she said, “The biggest concern I read was a lack of remorse. And I know this was a very big mistake, I’ve never defended myself saying it was an okay thing to do. Looking back on it I’d never do it again. But I’m also a person and I do make mistakes too. Although this was a very big mistake, this isn’t who I am and it doesn’t define who I will be in the future.”

The former teacher explained she doesn’t have many options and it has been nearly ‘impossible’ for her to get a new job in her town.

