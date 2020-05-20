BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Two Bears Fall into Well in Maharashtra, Rescued by Forest Officials Using Ladder

Screengrab of the video.

Screengrab of the video.

The incident came to light after Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared a video of the rescue mission on Twitter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Two bears were rescued by forest officials in Maharashtra after they had accidentally fallen into a well on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared a video of the rescue mission on Twitter. He applauded the officials for saving the bears.

The two bears were rescued with the help of a ladder by the officials and staff from the Salekasa Range in Gondia. The 41-second-long video shows the bears climbing out of the well after the ladder was lowered into it.

"Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona and Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra, rescued two bears that had fallen in wells. All gratitude to these frontline green warriors," Nanda said in the tweet.

The video has been going viral and has been viewed nearly 8000 times till now

The officials were praised by the netizens for the heroic rescue operation.


