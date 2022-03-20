Two Children Who Were Lost in Amazon Rainforest Survived Only on Rainwater for 4 Weeks

Two brothers, aged 8 and 6, were miraculously found alive four weeks after they went missing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Gleison Ferreira and his elder brother Glauco got lost in the forest near Manicore, Amazonas state, on February 18. The duo had gone to catch small birds when they lost their way back home, BBC reported. After getting lost, the boys spent nearly four weeks struggling to survive in the world’s biggest rainforest. As per local media, the brothers could found nothing to eat in the jungle and were dependent on just rainwater.

Adding to their woes, the kids got lost during the rainy season of the Amazon forest. It is believed that moving through the jungle in this season gets even more difficult. Hundreds of people spent weeks looking for the brothers but to no avail. Emergency services were also roped in for the rescue efforts but they called off on February 24 when the boys could not be found, as per local media.

It was when a local tree cutter spotted the boys, that they could be rescued. The man was chopping wood in the forest which was around 6 km from the boys’ village. The brothers lived with their parents in Palmeira village in the Lago Capana protected land reserve. Upon hearing the woodcutter, one of the brothers shouted for help thus drawing his attention. According to the woodcutter, he found the boys malnourished, weak and hungry with abrasions on their skin.

“When I saw my children, I was thrilled,” Claudionor Ribeiro Ferreira, father of the boys, told TV station Band Jornalismo. The boys were initially taken to the regional hospital in Manicore after which they were shifted to another hospital in Manaus by a helicopter. Now, the brothers are recuperating after getting treated for malnourishment in the hospital.

