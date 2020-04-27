Cops as Guests and Police Jeep for 'Vidaai', Delhi Couple Ties Knot in Lockdown

With the coronavirus outbreak gripping the world, weddings have faced a big hit with most of the marriages being postponed or taking place online. However, couples are still finding ways to get married while adhering to social distancing.

In a recent incident, a couple in Delhi tied the knot with two men in uniform as their only guests.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kushal Walia (27) from Govindpur married Pooja and the couple was escorted to Kalkaji's Arya Samaj temple by two Delhi Police.

Unable to head out due to the lockdown, Pooja did her own "mehendi" and donned her mother's wedding saree and once the event had taken place, the cops even gifted the newlywed a chunni (a dupatta) and in return got masks and sanitisers. The event was carried out while maintaining social distancing. Everyone even made sure to wear masks.

The couple was supposed to get married on April 25 in Faridabad, but in view of the lockdown, the wedding had to be postponed.

As per the report, the groom's father had realised that large gatherings wouldn't be possible anytime soon. This was when he took the consent of the police and with their help, the "simple and beautiful" wedding could take place.

If that wasn't all, police gypsy was used for the vidaai ceremony.

Meanwhile, nearly 293 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi as of Monday morning, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This brings Delhi's total reported cases near to 2,918.