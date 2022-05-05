Two Dolphins Casually 'Playing' with an Anaconda Leave Scientists Confused

Dolphins are known for their playful nature and how they interact with their fellow marine animals. However, a recent study published in the journal Ecology last month has got researchers wondering if dolphins could be so playful with a deadly anaconda. The study is based on a curious case of Bolivian river dolphins swimming around with a Beni anaconda snake in their mouths. The team of researchers took photographs of the rare sight featuring two Bolivian river dolphins dangling anaconda in their mouth.

While dolphins in captivity and aquatic parks are known for being playful with the audience, the behaviour of the Bolivian cetaceans seems surprising and like a new frontier in frolicking among the aquatic mammals. What makes this sight even more rare is that these river dolphins are relatively not seen out in the open. The researchers mentioned in their study that it is unusual for them to have their heads above water for very long, let alone to be juggling a predatory snake between their jaws at the same time.

The team also mentioned in the paper that after checking on the first images they realised that a snake was handled by the dolphins, and while it was difficult to estimate their group size, there were at least six members partaking in this activity. The researchers who observed this incident also mentioned that with time it became clear that the dolphins were rather playing with the snake than trying to eat it.

The study also added that such interactions between dolphins are rare. The team of scientists also speculate that it is possible the dolphins were teaching each other about the snake, or perhaps eating it rather than playing with it. Another possibility that is being seen is that the playful activity was rather sexual in nature. The study also added that the snake was not enjoying this activity and was dead by the end of the “playful” time enjoyed by the dolphins.

Observing the photographs taken by the researchers, it was found that the adult males were sexually aroused while engaging in object play with the anaconda. The study also added that there were juvenile dolphins on the scene as well, and it seemed that the adults were showing off the snake to them.

