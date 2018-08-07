Two Elderly Men Sneak Out of Nursing Home, Found at World's Biggest Metal Festival



Life in Germany, momentarily is being dubbed in the language of steely, insane guitar riffs, heady metal growls and of course, with moments of serious head- banging -- with the world's largest heavy metal music festival-- Wacken Open Air happening just a few miles away from Hamburg.Aong the swathes of metal heads is an odd pair of two elderly men. These two, apparently fled from their nursing home to well, rock out.According to New York Post, the authorities said the pair went missing from their retirement home in Dithmarscher, a rural district in Schleswig-Holstein, and seemed to have traveled about 25 miles, on foot and by public transport to make it to the metal fest.The duo were found at the festival at 3am in a state that a police spokesperson described as "disoriented and dazed". And to nobody's surprise, they did not want to leave.“They were then taken to the medical tent on the festival site and were sent back by taxi at around 6:30 a.m,” Peter Berndt, a spokesman for the Itzehoe police department, told The Washington Post on Monday. “We had to explain to them why they had to go home — but in the end, they went back voluntarily.”A photo showing other elderly people rocking out at the festival was posted on Twitter.Wacken Open Air responded: “Seriously? How cool is that, please?”Then, the festival added in English: “You're never too old too rock.”People on Twitter are having a blast with the news, too:As the legend goes, once a metalhead, always a metalhead.