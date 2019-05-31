Two Ex-JNU Students Make it to Modi 2.0 Government as Cabinet Ministers

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Two Ex-JNU Students Make it to Modi 2.0 Government as Cabinet Ministers
Both Nirmala Sitharaman who has been named Finance Minister, and S Jaishankar who has been named Minister for External Affairs, are former students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
S Jaishankar (left) NIrmala Sitharaman | Credit: Twitter
Loading...
The President's office on Friday confirmed the names of ministers that will be making up the second Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the list has some old and new faces, two names have stood out this time because of a particular distinction. Both Nirmala Sitharaman who has been named Finance Minister, and S Jaishankar who has been named Minister for External Affairs, are former students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
After completing her bachelors in Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College, Tiruchirappalli, Sitaraman came to Delhi to pursue a masters degree in Economics from JNU, one of the most reputed academic higher-education institutions in the country. The year was 1980 and it was during her tenure as a student in here that Sitharaman met Parakala Prabhakar, who went on to become her husband in 1986. Though Sitharaman herself leaned toward the BJP, Prabhakar's belonged to a Congress-loyalist family. However, the two continue to be together despite the political differences and have a daughter.
Sitharaman was inducted as junior minister (Minister of State, Commerce and Industry, with independent charge) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 cabinet before being elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in June. In 2016, she successfully fought for a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka and was one of the 12 candidates nominated by the BJP to contest the elections.
A staunch supporter of PM Modi and his policies in defence and security, Sitharaman has been an active face in national media over the past year, defending the government’s stance on the Rafale deal in Parliament and standing up to sexist remarks from Opposition leaders. A graduate in economics, Sitharaman received her master’s degree from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, which is where she also met her husband.
Sitharaman also holds the distinction of being the only woman after Indira Gandhi to be Defence Minister and now Finance Minister.
The second JNU alumnus to be a part of the Modi cabinet is S Jaishankar, the former diplomat, Foreign Secretary and policy wonk who has been inducted into Modi cabinet 2.0 as the new EAM, succeeding the successful run of former EAM Sushma Swaraj. Jaishankar, who has grown up in Delhi, graduated first from St Stephens College and then moved on to JNU for higher studies. At the University, he first received a masters degree in Political Science, then followed it up with a PhD in International Relations in which he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.
Apart from his strong educational background in his related field, Jaishankar is also a multi-linguist who can speak fluently in Hindi, Tamil, English, Russian, Mandarin, Japanese and Hungarian.
after a brief stint as a journalist following his education at JNU, Jaishankar went on to join the Indian foreign Services in 1977. Since then, he has risen meteorically in office, bagging the position of foreign secretary in 2015. He is one of the few persons to get inducted into a cabinet without being either being a member of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. He will have to get elected to Lok Sabha within 6 months to hold on to his seat.
In 2016 after the student protests in JNU following a protest rally against the unconstitutional hanging of Afzal Guru, several leaders in the BJP slammed JNU as a "liberal" bastion. Several rumours about the institution were spread and fed to the media including information about illicit activities that allegedly go in the college. The then JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar among others was arrested for sedition in 2016 and tagged "tukde-tukde gang".
After completing her bachelors in Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College, Tiruchirappalli, Sitaraman came to Delhi to pursue a masters degree in Economics from JNU, one of the most reputed academic higher-education institutions in the country. The year was 1980 and it was during her tenure as a student in here that Sitharaman met Parakala Prabhakar, who went on to become her husband in 1986. Though Sitharaman herself leaned toward the BJP, Prabhakar's belonged to a Congress-loyalist family. However, the two continue to be together despite the political differences and have a daughter.
Sitharaman was inducted as junior minister (Minister of State, Commerce and Industry, with independent charge) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 cabinet before being elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in June. In 2016, she successfully fought for a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka and was one of the 12 candidates nominated by the BJP to contest the elections.
A staunch supporter of PM Modi and his policies in defence and security, Sitharaman has been an active face in national media over the past year, defending the government’s stance on the Rafale deal in Parliament and standing up to sexist remarks from Opposition leaders. A graduate in economics, Sitharaman received her master’s degree from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, which is where she also met her husband.
Sitharaman also holds the distinction of being the only woman after Indira Gandhi to be Defence Minister and now Finance Minister.
The second JNU alumnus to be a part of the Modi cabinet is S Jaishankar, the former diplomat, Foreign Secretary and policy wonk who has been inducted into Modi cabinet 2.0 as the new EAM, succeeding the successful run of former EAM Sushma Swaraj. Jaishankar, who has grown up in Delhi, graduated first from St Stephens College and then moved on to JNU for higher studies. At the University, he first received a masters degree in Political Science, then followed it up with a PhD in International Relations in which he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.
Apart from his strong educational background in his related field, Jaishankar is also a multi-linguist who can speak fluently in Hindi, Tamil, English, Russian, Mandarin, Japanese and Hungarian.
after a brief stint as a journalist following his education at JNU, Jaishankar went on to join the Indian foreign Services in 1977. Since then, he has risen meteorically in office, bagging the position of foreign secretary in 2015. He is one of the few persons to get inducted into a cabinet without being either being a member of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. He will have to get elected to Lok Sabha within 6 months to hold on to his seat.
In 2016 after the student protests in JNU following a protest rally against the unconstitutional hanging of Afzal Guru, several leaders in the BJP slammed JNU as a "liberal" bastion. Several rumours about the institution were spread and fed to the media including information about illicit activities that allegedly go in the college. The then JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar among others was arrested for sedition in 2016 and tagged "tukde-tukde gang".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results