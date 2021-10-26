Two Female Calves Born Using Embryo Transplant Technology in Madhya Pradesh

Researchers at the Nana Ji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Sciences, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have successfully bred two female calves with the help of embryo transplant technology. The feat is achieved with an aim to improve livestock quality. Embryo transplant technology involves breeding cows using superior breed cattle’s embryos and semen, which is then implanted into less productive cows. It is believed that this technology will revolutionize animal husbandry in India. “This is our Governor’s dream project which was taken up by the institute. We brought some sick cows from the cowshed and, using the gene plasm of Sahiwal cow, performed an embryo transplant. As a result, two calves were born today,” SP Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of the university, told ANI.

Two female calves were born using embryo transplant technology in Madhya Pradesh for the first time: SP Tiwari, Vice Chancellor of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur (25.10) pic.twitter.com/7jM0sojdiy— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

A plan to convert the cow sheds into dairy farms is being devised by the officials. To achieve the transformation, embryo transplant technology will play a pivotal role since it will also affect the milk production of cows. By breeding high-yielding calves, the governor aims to increase milk production by almost 10 times the current production.

“The milk production of local cows is low. It hardly touches two liters. If we bring our local cows here and breed Sahiwal female calves using this technology, the coming generations will witness a drastic improvement, and the milk production can proliferate to almost 13-14 liters,” said AP Singh, Director, Animal Biotechnology Center.

A push towards making this technology mainstream is being administered since 2017, when the first IVF calf was born in India. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying plans to acquire semen and eggs from high-yielding breeds such as Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, Tharparkar, Gir, etc. In 2019, the department sanctioned around 31 laboratories, with 17 of them functional at the time the order was authorized.

According to a report by The Print, as the technology is spread across farms, farmers will be provided with subsidies on carrying out successful pregnancies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.