'Two Friends': Adorable Goat Follows Young Girl to School in Himachal Pradesh

The world was meant for co-existence where animals and humans lived together. While urbanization changed this setting to some extent, villages still live by this concept and animals are a key part of people's life there. There's a special bond of love between humans and animals. When you shower love on them, they reciprocate it with double the affection. Avideo showing similar emotion where a goat followeda young girl to her school in Himachal Pradesh is another fine example of such bonds.

The clip, which was shared by Dr Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) on Twitter, starts off with the visuals of the girl dressed in blue uniform walking to her school through the hilly lanes of a Himachal Pradesh village. Following her is a white colour goat who refuses to leave the girl alone and walks behind her quietly. The goat is also seen adapting to the change in the girl’s walking speed.

Dr Ajayita called the girl and the goat friends and tweeted the video along with a caption that read, “Two friends going to school in Himachal Pradesh."

Since being shared online on September 20, the 14-seconds clip so far has received over 19,000 views along with nearly 2,500 likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the tweet, users called the video cute and said there could be no better visual than this.

Meanwhile, some users were reminded of the nursery rhyme Mary Had A Little Lambafter watchingthe video.A user shared a similar experience and said that a dog used to follow him to school during his younger days.

This video has definitely melted several hearts. What is your rection to this adorable video?

