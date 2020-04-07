Two Giant Pandas are Finally Mating After 10 Years When the World is Locked Down

The situation looks bleak for most of the world.

The death toll from the new novel coronavirus is mounting, the number of infections is surging, and a lot of countries are in lockdown, trying to stop community spread and slow down the virus.

But in the middle of the global pandemic, life still goes on.

Two giant pandas at a Hong Kong zoo who have been trying to mate unsuccessfully for the last ten years, finally got around to the act this week.

In a press release from the zoo, Ocean Park, the zoo announced that the giant pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, who are longtime residents of the zoo, succeeded after 10 years of attempts at natural mating, and "through trial and learning."

"The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination," said Michael Boos, executive director for zoological operations and conservation at the zoo, in a press release.





Turns out that after all the effort, all the pandas just needed a little privacy.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the park has been closed to visitors since late January. Certain behavioral changes were noticed in the two giant pandas which are common to breeding season, which occurs every year between March and May.





"Since late March, Ying Ying began spending more time playing in the water, while Le Le has been leaving scent-markings around his habitat and searching the area for Ying Ying's scent," reads the press release.

While its still undetermined if the mating has led to a pregnancy, the zoo is still hopeful and on the lookout.

“If successful, signs of pregnancy, including hormonal level fluctuations and behavioural changes may be observed as early as late June, though there is always a chance that Ying Ying could experience a pseudo-pregnancy. We hope to bear wonderful pregnancy news to Hong Kongers this year and make further contributions to the conservation of this vulnerable species,” reads the press release.

While this may just seem like hopeful news in times of Coronavirus, it's much more - the species needs saving. Giant Pandas are currently listed vulnerable, one category away from being endangered, according the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.