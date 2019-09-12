Two Goats 'Arrested' in Telangana for Grazing on Saplings Planted by Environmental Group
The incident took place in Huzurabad town in Telangana. The two goats were only let go after the town's municipal authorities levied a fine of Rs 1000 on the owner of the goats.
Image for representation | Credit: PTI
Two goats were taken into custody by police recently in Hyderabad. Their crime? They grazed on saplings planted by a voluntary, environmental organisation.
The incident took place in Huzurabad town in Telangana. The two goats were only let go after the town's municipal authorities levied a fine of Rs 1000 on the owner of the goats.
The saplings had been planted by an organisation called 'Save The Trees' who lodged an FIR with the police after their saplings were repeatedly devoured by the two culprits.
According to the members of the organisation, out of 900 trees that they had planted across Huzurabad, the goats had eaten almost 250 of them, The Hindu reported.
On Tuesday, they finally managed to catch the criminals red-handed while they grazed on new saplings. They then delivered the goats to police custody. The owner of the goats was summoned to the station and it was only after he paid the fine and agreed to feed the animals at home or outside town that the cops released the goats.
This is not the first time that an animal has been taken into custody. In 2015, Indian authorities arrested a pigeon after it was suspected of being a Pakistani spy. The bird had been caught in Manwal village, 4 km from the Pakistani border, with messages in Urdu printed on its feathers.
