Two Green Birds are The Best #Twinning Goals You'll See on the Internet Today

An adorable series of photographs featuring two green birds spending time together is going viral on the internet. The well-timed clicks are breath-taking and has left the social media users speechless with its profound beauty.

The pictures capture the two beautiful birds striking different and eye-catching poses. What amazed netizens most is that both the green bee-eaters seem to be having deep conversation in the photographs.

IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the post on Twitter on October 13.In his tweet, he praised the visuals and asked his followers if they agree with the birds getting the best twinning award.

While sharing the beautiful clicks on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "The best twinning award goes to these beautiful 'Green Bee Eater'. Any doubt ?”

The best twinning award goes to these beautiful 'Green Bee Eater'. Any doubt ? pic.twitter.com/PdIhMVPY7e — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 13, 2020

One of the followers, a wildlife photographer, also shared a few stunning bird photographs of his own like the IFS officer’s post. To this, Parveen replied saying, “I should have also cropped my pics. Zooming is not giving that good effect.”

Internet is in love with the post. Several people responded to the tweet with their own bird twinning, spotting and posing. In fact, at the time of writing this story, the tweet already had over 245 retweets and 4.1k likes.

Several users of the micro-blogging site showered the post with joyful comments. While some people were surprised with the beautiful appeal of the photographs, others were puzzled if it was a wallpaper from an animated film.

A user commented on the post, saying, “I think I'll have to make notes from your tweets for the next year CSE prelims after going through this year paper.”

“When best of posers and photographer meet, these legendary photoshoots happen. These beauties are giving better poses than any pre-wedding photoshoot couples,”wrote another.