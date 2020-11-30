Two Gurugram Doctors Set Up Medical Camp to Aid Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border

The plight of farmers sitting at Delhi's borders asking the Central government to change its new farm laws has captured the attention of entire nation. Two doctors from Haryana's Gurugram got so affected after watching the plight of the farmers that they came to Singhu Border. Dr. Sarika Verma and Dr. Karan Juneja, two surgeons from Gurugram, have set up a medical camp to provide all kinds of assistance to the farmers including medicines and complete treatment.

The duo was also distributing masks to the protesting farmers and urging them adhere to social distancing norms.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Sarika Verma said, "We are here since morning and have done dressings for more than 20 patients and attended to 400 patients so far. We were so shocked and dismayed by the plight of the farmers that we decided to set up a free of cost medical camp here."

Dr Juneja appealed to the Centre to hold Covid tests for all farmers. "We should conduct Covid tests here. If there is any possibility of a super-spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous," he said.

As the agitation of the farmers against the new agricultural entered its fifth day on Monday, the sounds of Gurbani and the lessons of the Sikh Gurus were remembered on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Covered by tractor trolleys, the central stage of the protest site at Singhu resonated with the words of the Gurus (Gurbani) as the farmers who are addressing the gathering here are including them in them in their speeches.

The farmers on Sunday rejected the proposal by the Centre to shift the agitation to Delhi's Burari ground and lift the blockade at the borders. The farmers said the offer of talks is conditional and they will not move to the Burari.

The farmers had been instructed to stay put wherever they were till further instructions from their leaders. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said they've decided to stay put at Ghazipur. "We will not leave this spot. We will not move to Burari. The Centre should come forward and listen to the farmers," he added.