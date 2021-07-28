Two-Headed Snake Swallows Two Mice Together in Chilling Video

Snakes are among the world’s most dangerous reptiles, some even fatal enough to kill the victim on spot. Their venom, if toxic, take seconds to kill the strongest elephants, leave alone the humans. Even a thought about snakes can give people goosebumps. Now, imagine a snake with not one but two heads. Polycephaly — the state of having more than one head –occurs in the same manner as conjoined twins are formed, where an embryo which begins to divide into identical twins pauses before completing splitting.

One video of such a snake has surfaced online, with each head swallowing a rat. The video is not for the faint-hearted and should not be watched by underage people.

Brian Barczyk, a wildlife enthusiast and prominent YouTuber, recently uploaded a video showing two-headed snake devouring two mice at the same time. “Two-headed Ben and Jerry eating," he said while uploading the video, which has left many people astonished and others interested. The video shows each of the snake’s heads functioning separately to consume two mice, NDTV Reports.

The video has received over 2.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments since it was released last week. After seeing the film, several viewers had queries, while others expressed surprise.

“Do they have two digestive tracts, or does it meet along the way and go into one?" asked one Instagram handler; a question that numerous others also had. “Do they have two digestive systems?" another user questioned. “The pattern on the back of their heads looks like a smiley face," a commentor noticed. “How old are they?" asked an Instagram user.

Two-headed snakes are not unheard of, in spite of their rarity in nature. In Odisha last year, a unique wolf snake with two completely developed heads was spotted. The wild snake, like the reptile in this clip, had two heads that operated independently of one another.

