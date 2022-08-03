Two Idaho Men Throw And Catch Disc 12,345 Times In A Row To Make World Record

Two men from Idaho have got their name registered in the Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times consecutively. David Rush, who has previously broken about 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and Chris Knight attempted to break the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc passes by a pair at Cradle Point in Boise.

Idaho’s David Rush and Knight set the world record for most Frisbee throws and catches in a minute. Together both played and passed 110 times in one minute and the highest number of discs passes in an hour is 5341.

This way, they took a total of 12,345 catches in 3 hours 58 minutes, and 4 seconds, breaking the previous world record of 2944 by Matthew Bazdok and Bernard Bazdok in Minnesota in 2020.

According to record breaker David Rush, there should be no more than a five-second gap between a catch and the subsequent throw. And this time, this rule was well understood by Rush and his partner. He gave his life to create this new world record.

David Rush is one of the prior record holders and has broken more than 250 world records, hence the sobriquet record breaker. David Rush’s motive behind creating the world record is to promote STEM education. He teamed up with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradle Point in Boise to set the world record for the most consecutive Frisbee passes. Earlier, David Rush made the record of passing the ball in the shortest time most times while blindfolded with a partner.

