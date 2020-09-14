Two Identical Photos of Arvind Kejriwal Watering Plant Go Viral, Can You Spot the Difference?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is known for his love for plants and trees. He was last seen planting saplings in June to celebrate World Environment Day. On Monday, he was once again seen in an image taking care of an indoor potted plant. And the image has been going viral for a curious reason.

In two identical images, shared by Photoshop genius and Twitter user Krishna, the Delhi CM can be seen watering a potted plant resting on a saucer upon a table. While both the images are seemingly identical, the photo editing professional had inserted a tiny change in the second image.

While sharing both the images, Krishna wrote, "FIXED".

The image has since gone viral with many wondering what it was that Krishna "fixed" in the image, While the clever trick had many bamboozled, an observant few managed to figure it out.

A closer inspection of the evidence reveals that the edit had been made to the CM himself. In the original photo, Kejriwal can be seen watering the plant. But instead of watering the pot, Kejriwal was watering the saucer below the pot.

In the edited image, Krishna "fixed" Kejriwal's watering mistake by editing the photo to make it look like he was watering the soil in the plant pot instead.

Within just a few hours of being posted, the photos have raked in over 5,000 likes, despite many failing to spot the difference on their own.

Took me few attempts left and right to finally get it 😂 https://t.co/7QV1GxbcnL — Nitin (@123nitin) September 14, 2020

If 2020 is game of FIND THE DIFFERENCE.Literally spent more than 10 min on this.😂😂😂 https://t.co/fgNUC82y5Y — Bihari Batman (@saurabhksingh03) September 14, 2020

This one was really tough to catch. Tabhi mein sochu pani kahan ja raha hai Dilli ka !! — Stranger (@amarDgreat) September 14, 2020

The viral images were quite a laugh. But it seems the joke is on the prankster as watering plants by keeping the saucers wet is a legitimate way to water certain plants. Anyone into indoor gardening knows that plants can be watered both from the top and from the bottom by allowing pots to sit on the water which seeps through the gaps under the pot.

Many pointed out that while the joke was funny, there was nothing in the original image that needed fixing.