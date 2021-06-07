Two Kids' Hilarious Appeal to PM Modi Saying They are Ready to 'Sacrifice' Education to Fight Covid Cracks Internet up

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly affected the studies of several students across the country and the world, with exams being postponed and online education not accessible to everyone. This extraordinary situation has brought out the creative side of two children who have managed to make netizens laugh with their hilarious video.

Considering how the pandemic has compelled many people to go above and beyond their call of duty, these two children believe that they should too make their contribution. Shared on Twitter last week, the video shows two young boys appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the supreme sacrifice of giving up their education in order to join the fight against coronavirus. The video starts with one of the boys saying, “Agar corona se bachne ke liye apni padhai qurbaan karni pade toh Modiji hum tayyar hain (If being safe from coronavirus demands the sacrifice of our studies, then I am ready for it, Modiji)!!!” This is followed by another zealous kid who says, “Agar saat saal bhi school bandh karna pade toh yeh balidaan hum denge (If schools have to be closed for seven years, we are ready to make that sacrifice too)!!”

The enthusiastic kids who have channelled their energy and creativity into sending out this hilarious appeal have grabbed the attention of netizens. The video has received over 118k views, and 8.9k likes since it was shared on the microblogging site.

Many have shared their reaction in the comment section of the tweet. Joining the appeal made by the two kids, one student commented how she agrees with them and wishes her college to remain closed.

Hm bhi taayar hai band hi rakho college— Nandita Kumari (@Nandita55771167) June 6, 2021

Another user applauded the acting skills of the two kids, especially the second kid whose dialogue delivery wins their heart. The expressions and the change of pitch in the kid’s voice as he sends out a piteous cry of sacrifice, certainly made the video even more entertaining.

So cute…. dialogue delivery of right kid is awesome….how he lowers down his pitch at the end — Ana…… (@Anamika52307198) June 6, 2021

Many users have even predicted that the two kids definitely have a future in acting and can give many actors a run for their money.

