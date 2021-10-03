'Two Large or No Deal': This Guy Bargained With Pizza Hut to Get a Free Meal

There’s social capital, and then there’s social media capital. A Twitter user put the latter to the test by asking Pizza Hut to trade one XL pizza, six garlic breads and one Coca Cola. The “asking price" set by Pizza Hut was 10,000 likes. However, it was not a happy ending even though the Twitter user got 10,000 likes for his tweet. The deal soon went sour with both parties bickering. The original tweet by user Zohad currently has over 18,000 likes, and Pizza Hut too was willing to make good of its promise. The problem occurred when the company said the pizza would take two weeks to be delivered, and that only large was a size option. Zohad was not willing to compromise on the size and said the deal was off if it was anything less than what he had asked for. “Will take 2 weeks? Large only?

Forget it, keep your pizza man, don’t want it. This is disrespectful to all the people who participated. I’m not going to pizza hut ever again," he tweeted.

In response, Pizza Hut said, “We have permanently discontinued XL. Only Large is available. Sorry, should have pointed that out earlier. We can’t commit a time period lesser than that. Don’t worry, you’ll get it within 2 weeks." This was where the bargaining got too real. Zohad asked for two large pizzas by way of a truce, but Pizza Hut did some math that said no: “2 large pizzas are not equal to 1 XL pizza. 2 large pizzas = 24 inches while 1 XL pizza = 15 inches. The offer is the same. Please respond by tonight with your address and contact details, after which this offer won’t stand. Looking forward to serving you. Apologies again…" Zohad argued back: “You don’t apologize & give deadlines in the same breath. That tweet alone gave you a million impressions & yet arguing like a child on a couple o inches. This is embarrassing. I don’t want your pizza or anything to do with you, get out of my mentions. #pizzahutcancelled"

Ultimately, however, Zohad ended up winning the bargaining round, with Pizza Hut conceding to sending him two large pizzas. It appeared that Pizza Hut, or whoever was interacting on behalf of the outlet on social media, gave in to all the pressure as some users went as far as to say they would “boycott" Pizza Hut. Most people were Team Zohad on this one.

Well, all’s well that ends well. Probably.

