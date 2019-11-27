Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Two Live Leeches Removed From Man’s Nose Who Complained of Severe Cough

Although the exact reason behind the leeches reaching the man’s respiratory tract remains unknown, it is believed that he had taken in the leeches without realising while drinking water from mountain streams.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Live Leeches Removed From Man’s Nose Who Complained of Severe Cough
Representative image / News18 Bangla.

A man in China with a severe cough for two months has had two live leeches removed from his nostril and throat. The unnamed man went to Wuping County Hospital for a check-up after suffering for two months, only to realize that his coughing was caused by the leeches.

After visiting the hospital's respiratory department, an initial CT scan was conducted which did not show anything unusual. A bronchoscopy was then done to get a better study. Bronchoscopy is a procedure to allow doctors to examine one's lungs and air passages.

After this test, the two live leeches living inside the man’s nostrils were discovered. As per a report by the Daily Mail, one leech was found in his right nostril and the other about three centimetres (1.2 inches) below his glottis, the part of the larynx consisting of the vocal cords and the opening between them.

Before the leeches were removed with a pair of tweezers, Dr Rao Guanyong, director of the hospital's respiratory department, gave local anaesthesia to the patient.

Although the exact reason behind the leeches reaching the man’s respiratory tract remains unknown, it is believed that he had taken in the leeches without realising while drinking water from mountain streams.

“When he drank with water (containing the leeches), it was likely that they were very small and undetectable by the naked eye. In the past month or two, the leeches have sucked the patient's blood and grown,” Dr Rao told Pear Video.

The patient is now recovering.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram