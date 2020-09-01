Two Male Pythons Crash through a Roof in Australia while Fighting over a Female

An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.

David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday and found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table.

"I knew we hadn't had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it," Tait told Nine Networktelevision on Tuesday.

He soon found two culprits — non-venomous carpet pythons 2.8 meters (9 foot, 2 inches) and 2.5 meters (8 foot, 2 inches) long — that had slithered into a a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45 kilograms (100 pounds).

Snake catcher Steven Brown was called to remove the two snakes.

I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof, Brown said. He suspected the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby.

The males were returned to the wild.