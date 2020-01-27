Take the pledge to vote

Two Men Arrested for Viral Video Which Shows Them Taking a Bath While Riding on a Bike

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, it can be seen that two men are taking bath while riding on a bike.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
Two Men Arrested for Viral Video Which Shows Them Taking a Bath While Riding on a Bike
In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, it can be seen that two men are taking bath while riding on a bike. The incident, which reportedly took place in Southern Vietnam, led to the two men and the bike owner paying a hefty fine for breaking the traffic laws.

The video, which has been viewed over 26 thousand times, shows the man sitting on the back pouring water on the rider and himself from a bucket that was placed between the two. Both of them in the clip were seen lathered in soap, which they were washing off.

BBC quoted a local newspaper namely, Tuoi Tre, which reported that 23-year-old Huynh Thanh Khanh  and another man were captured riding shirtless in the province of Binh Duong. The police at Binh Duong's Dau Tieng District determined that it was Hyunh, who was riding the two wheeler.

The two people on the bike were tracked down via motorbike's licence plate. Huynh was summoned for questioning and has been charged for violating traffic rules including driving and riding a motorbike without helmets, said the report.

Further, it has also been stated that both the men, who has not been named, were fined a sum of 1.8m Vietnamese dong for their actions. Along with them, the owner of the motor cycle, who had lent his vehicle to the unqualified rider, has also been fined 1.4m dong.

