Two Men Bought Caribbean Island to Start Their Own Country, Here's How You Can Do it

Having an island was thought to be something that only the ultra-rich could afford. But not anymore. An ambitious project that was birthed in 2018 is making owning an island a reality for commoners.

‘Let’s Buy An Island’ is a crowdfunding platform that you can invest in to own a part of an island you can call home. The platform was started by two guys, Gareth Johnson and Marshall Mayer, who is 2019, one year after the platform started, managed to raise over $250,000, or roughly Rs. 1.91 crores. The money that the duo raised surfaced an island off the coast of Belize called Coffee Caye. Spread across 1.2-acres, the island is shaped like a coffee bean, ergo the name ‘Coffee Caye.’ The island now enjoys the title of ‘World’s first crowdfunded island.’

Take a look at the island here:

A mixed group of investors and tourists are currently flocking the Coffee Caye Island. “That feeling of stepping onto an island that you have invested in; that is an amazing feeling,” Myers told CNN. The island functions on the foundation of ‘The Principality of Islandia,’ which is a micronation experiment.

This experiment will result in Coffee Caye having its own national flag, national anthem, and own government. The duo also shared that people can sign up to become a citizen of their crowdfunded island and have a digital ID of the same. Sharing a photo of the citizenship ID, the duo, in the caption, wrote, “Now we have bought the island becoming a citizen is one of the best ways to support our project.”

Take a look:

The idea, though executed in 2018, started germinating almost 15 years ago, when co-founder Gareth Johnson bought the domain name letsbuyanisland.com as he thought it would be fun to start a micronation. The first island that Let’s Buy An Island owns was bought for $180,000 (Rs.1.3 crores) plus taxes.

