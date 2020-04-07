BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Two Men Dress up as 'Friendly Neighbourhood' Spiderman to Cheer Kids in UK amid Lockdown

Being confined at homes can prove to be exhausting, especially for kids. Making them understand the importance of maintaining social distance from their favourite playground or friends can be difficult. But ensuring they are happy inside their houses is also necessary.

Two “friendly neighbourhood” Spidermen have taken the responsibility to do just that.

Andrew Baldock (44), a children’s martial arts teacher, and his friend Jason Baird (34) came up with the idea to utilize their daily exercise time to cheer up kids.

The duo now dresses up as the Marvel superhero Spiderman and entertains kids at Stockport, Lancashire in the United Kingdom, ABC News reported.

The UK authorities have allotted the time of one hour per day for exercise amid the lockdown in place. Baldock and Baird have been jogging, sprinting and fake web-shooting to bring smile on the faces of the little ones.

Their week-long stint amassed great popularity, so much so that they are now called the ‘Stockport Spiderman’ and have an official Facebook group, where people request for the superhero duo to visit their house, from outside, the next day.


The page specifies that “Spiderman follows strict government guidelines when out and about and always keeps social distancing in place”. It also urges people that “When you see him please shout from your window but do not come outside”.

The group already has over 1,000 members and Baldock thinks their initiative is worth it, the report added. Although he gets a “little bit sweaty” wearing the mask and running in it, Baldock said one forgets all that when he sees “these families and they are just happy”.

