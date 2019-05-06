English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Men Fight with Potted Plant and Recorder in Singapore Streets, Videos Goes Viral
When cops arrived, the man with the recorder started playing the instrument for them.
Image Credit: Twitter
Loading...
Two men tried to trounce each other during a bizarre street fight in Singapore with the most unlikely weapons: a potted plant and a recorder.
18-year-old student Lucas Oh, who was eating at a nearby coffee shop at the time, posted online a series of clips that captured the bizarre duel on Singapore’s Hougang Avenue 9 on Monday morning.
In one clip posted by Lucas Oh on his Instagram account, a man is seen swinging a recorder at another man, who hits back with a tall potted plant, as puzzled bystanders look on.
Both the men appear to miss, and take a few more swings at each other, before shouting at each other.
Another clip shows the man with the recorder standing by the side and playing it as police approach him.
Lucas Oh later posted a photo of the man sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back, surrounded by police, The Straits Times reported.
Police said that they were “alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 930 Hougang Street 91 at 1.40am.”
"The parties involved were advised on their legal recourse," a police spokesman said.
Lucas Oh told The Straits Times that the fight began after a staring match between the two men.
Both began shouting at each other but appeared to not understand each other as they were speaking different languages, Oh said. He added that the man with the recorder pushed the second man towards a potted plant, leading to a fight between the two.
Oh said he had no idea why the man with the recorder began playing it when the police arrived
18-year-old student Lucas Oh, who was eating at a nearby coffee shop at the time, posted online a series of clips that captured the bizarre duel on Singapore’s Hougang Avenue 9 on Monday morning.
In one clip posted by Lucas Oh on his Instagram account, a man is seen swinging a recorder at another man, who hits back with a tall potted plant, as puzzled bystanders look on.
Both the men appear to miss, and take a few more swings at each other, before shouting at each other.
Wtf LOL he used a recorder to fight HAHAHA then he played the recorder while the police watched 😭😭😩😩😩😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lb62PPu8hy— Ray . (@itsrayy_x) April 28, 2019
Another clip shows the man with the recorder standing by the side and playing it as police approach him.
Lucas Oh later posted a photo of the man sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back, surrounded by police, The Straits Times reported.
Police said that they were “alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 930 Hougang Street 91 at 1.40am.”
"The parties involved were advised on their legal recourse," a police spokesman said.
Lucas Oh told The Straits Times that the fight began after a staring match between the two men.
Both began shouting at each other but appeared to not understand each other as they were speaking different languages, Oh said. He added that the man with the recorder pushed the second man towards a potted plant, leading to a fight between the two.
Oh said he had no idea why the man with the recorder began playing it when the police arrived
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Dries Mertens Breaks Diego Maradona's Goal Record at Napoli in Serie A
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 4 Leaks Online, Again
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results