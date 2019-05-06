Two Men Fight with Potted Plant and Recorder in Singapore Streets, Videos Goes Viral

Wtf LOL he used a recorder to fight HAHAHA then he played the recorder while the police watched 😭😭😩😩😩😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lb62PPu8hy — Ray . (@itsrayy_x) April 28, 2019

Two men tried to trounce each other during a bizarre street fight in Singapore with the most unlikely weapons: a potted plant and a recorder.18-year-old student Lucas Oh, who was eating at a nearby coffee shop at the time, posted online a series of clips that captured the bizarre duel on Singapore’s Hougang Avenue 9 on Monday morning.In one clip posted by Lucas Oh on his Instagram account, a man is seen swinging a recorder at another man, who hits back with a tall potted plant, as puzzled bystanders look on.Both the men appear to miss, and take a few more swings at each other, before shouting at each other.Another clip shows the man with the recorder standing by the side and playing it as police approach him.Lucas Oh later posted a photo of the man sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back, surrounded by police, The Straits Times reported.Police said that they were “alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 930 Hougang Street 91 at 1.40am.”"The parties involved were advised on their legal recourse," a police spokesman said.Lucas Oh told The Straits Times that the fight began after a staring match between the two men.Both began shouting at each other but appeared to not understand each other as they were speaking different languages, Oh said. He added that the man with the recorder pushed the second man towards a potted plant, leading to a fight between the two.Oh said he had no idea why the man with the recorder began playing it when the police arrived