Two Mexican Men Just Created The First Organic 'Vegan Leather' From Cactus

With the advancement in technology, anything is possible in today’s time and age. Even making vegan leather!

As an alternative to animal leather, Mexican entrepreneurs Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez launched Desserto, the first organic leather made out of cactus. The vegan leather made out of nopal (a cactus) was first unveiled at the International Leather Fair Lineapelle 2019 in October.

As per a report by Fashion United, the aim of the entrepreneurs was to create a sustainable, cruelty-free alternative to animal leather, without any toxic chemicals, phthalates and PVC.

As a result, the cactus leather is partially biodegradable. The vegan leather comes with all the technical specifications which are needed for it to use in fashion, furniture and even automobiles.

The report also said that it has a high resistance and durability of minimum 10 years. It is coupled with features like elasticity and being customizable and breathable, similar to animal or synthetic leather.

Speaking about the reason behind using nopal cactus for their idea, the entrepreneurs said the plant doesn’t need any water to grow and there are plenty of nopals available in the Mexican Republic.

Regarding Desserto’s growth and production, they said, “Our company is already working in big projects with major groups in different industries, and we already have a reaction capacity to make them come to fruition.”

