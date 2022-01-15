Two Months Since Owner's Death, Cat Still Sits Near His Grave in Biting Cold

The relationship between humans and pets is very special. The bond that develops when a human has an animal companion can be quite profound, whether it’s the love shared by dog owners or the companionship of cats to their human counterparts. However, this Serbian cat has proved that animals are better than humans.

Twitter user Lavedar shared a tweet in November last year wherein a cat is seen sitting near the grave of its owner. With this post, Laveder told that Sheikh Muamer Zukorli died on 6 November 2021. But her cat, even after the last rites, was not ready to move away from her master’s grave. Laveder said that she either keeps walking there or is seen sitting on the grave.

In the pictures shared by Twitter user Lavedar, a brown-white cat was seen near the grave. Thousands of users have liked and retweeted the post. But an even more shocking thing happened recently. Laveder shared a new photo update and now the cat is seen sitting near the owner’s grave even in the cold. Along with the photo, the person wrote, “Muamer’s cat is still here."

People were shocked and overwhelmed by the cat’s loyalty to Muamer. More than 63,000 people have liked this post, while over 20,000 people have retweeted it. A user commented that this is strange because cats are not as loyal as dogs. One person even said that the poor cat should not have been shown the last rites of the person. She will always be there now.

