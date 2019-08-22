Two-Mouthed Fish Caught By US Angler Gets Netizens Hooked

A “two-mouthed fish” caught by an angler in the United States has left people awestruck and triggered an online debate about the possible causes of the deformity. New York resident Debbie Geddes reeled in the surprise catch while she was out fishing with her husband on Lake Champlain last Friday, NBC News reported.

“When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on,” she told Fox News, adding, “I actually commented, ‘I hope it's as big as it feels!’ When we got it in the boat I couldn't believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!”

“We quickly took a few pictures and released the fish,” she said. The woman and her husband “were in disbelief," Adam Facteau, spokesman for the Knotty Boys Fishing team, of which Geddes is a member, told ABC News, adding, "It’s just unreal." It didn’t take long for the pictures of the “two-mouthed” fish to go viral once they were shared on Facebook by Debbie’s co-worker Adam Facteau, according to NBC.

"I've had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish and it seems like everybody's got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths,” Facteau was quoted as saying. "People have theories that it was injured when it was younger, some biologists think it could have been a genetic birth defect."

Some others, according to NBC, think the two-mouthed fish was an “offspring of Lake Champlain's famed lake monster, Champy.” Facteau said Debbie had decided to throw the fish back into the lake as “it was too bizarrely beautiful to kill". "It was healthy and it was beautiful, so we let it go," he told ABC News. Geddes meanwhile wished good luck to anglers looking for a similar catch.

