Two MP Girls Rescued After Getting Trapped in Pench River While Clicking Selfie

Two girls in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district had a narrow escape after they were trapped on a rock in the middle of Pench river to click selfies on Thursday evening. They were rescued in a joint effort by police, locals and the administration.

According to police, a group of six girls from Junnardeo town had gone out for a picnic on the banks of Pench river near Belkhedi village when the two girls went in the middle of the rock for photographs. But soon the duo, identified as Megha Jawre and Vandana Tripathi, found themselves in trouble as the water started to rise in the river.

#Chhindwara:Police rescue 2 girls stuck in chhindwara's #penchriver.The girls had gone to the middle of the river for a selfie. When the water levels suddenly rose and trapped them. Local police and people in the area successfully rescued the two years after an hour. pic.twitter.com/vAv3de79Zz — Ranchi Bol (@Ranchibol) July 24, 2020

The other girls in the group got scared and called the police for help.

A team of 12 cops reached the spot and rescued the girls with the help of local administration and villagers. The girls were standing on the rock for nearly an hour as the water around them rose in waves. The police said the incident had shaken the girls and the girls could hardly speak.

“A team of 12 police personnel, led by deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Ajay Waghmare, managed to rescue the girls with the help of local administration and also some of the villagers," SDPO SK Singh was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.