Two Pakistani Teenagers Develop World's First Game to Fight Covid-19

In a new discovery amid the coronavirus pandemic, two youngsters from Pakistan have come up with a new game that will educate you with facts on coronavirus and allow you to bust myths around it.

According to reports, the game's purpose is to refute these myths, apply behavioral changes and embrace this as the 'new normal'.

The game is known as 'STOP the SPREAD' and has been developed by 13-year-old Nabhan and 14-year-old Kenan. It is based on gamification principles, which will motivate players to learn about the precautionary and preventive measures around coronavirus scare, Pakistani news outlet The Express Tribune reported.

The game includes six levels and after the first four levels the advance levels are unlocked, only after the players have enough knowledge to apply new information. Eventually, if the player moves to level six, he or she will be considered a corona warrior, who has the ability to get the pandemic situation under control.





The duo started working on the game in February early this year and finally got it in April.