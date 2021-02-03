Two Photographers Drown in 72-foot Deep Lake in Chennai While Taking Photos

In a tragic incident, two photographers in Chennai drowned in the city's Kallu Kuttai lake while taking photos.

The incident occurred on Monday near Tirusulam in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The two photographers, identified as Dinesh Kumar and Akash were 21 and 21-years-old respectively. The lake is situated in the quarry area and is believed to be 72-ft-deep.

According to reports, Dinesh and Akash went to the spot with two other friends on Monday where they were taking photos. The four friends - all graduates of Visual Communication - had been involved in a number of photoshoots and filming projects.

On Monday, however, while taking photos, one of the two victims fell into the lake and drowned. The second also drowned while trying to save his friend.

Cops started searching the lake for the duo after his parents complained but were unable to find anything. The bodies were recovered on Tuesday after locals working in the quarry assisted in the search.

The incident came days after a 27-year-old woman in Odisha lost her life on January 3 after she fell into a river while trying to click a selfie.

The woman had gone to Kanakund, a popular picnic spot in the Sundargarh district of Odisha, with her friends for a New Year picnic. According to reports, the woman was trying to take a selfie when she fell into the nearby Ib river and was drowned by the heavy currents.

In 2017, a boat carrying 11 persons in Nagpur capsized while in the middle of a lake. According to reports, the group had been taking selfies and was in the middle of conducting a Facebook Live from Vena dam near Nagpur when their boat capsized. Nine persons were feared dead in the accident.