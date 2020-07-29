Two RPF Officers Lauded for Saving Life of Man Who Slipped on Rail Tracks While Jumping Off Moving Train

In an incident that will make you skip a heartbeat, a middle-aged man’s life was saved by alert police personnel on a railway station in Kalyan, Maharashtra.

#WATCH On duty Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force personnel Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 52-year old passenger, who slipped between the platform and track as he de-boarded from a moving a train yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rmd0OuMzEy — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

As can be seen in the video clip accessed by news agency ANI, a 52-year-old man slipped between the track after he tried to get down from a moving train.

Fortunately, Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force personnel Somnath Mahajan were present on the spot and successfully pulled him away saving his life.

According to a report published in Indian Express, the incident took place in Mumbai’s Kalyan railway station. Along with the man, his son too jumped off the train but he too was also saved by the police. Both the father and son escaped, what could have been a fatal incident, with some minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the police officials who reacted promptly have been lauded for their act.

Here is what a Policeman does.When we condemn various wrong actions of Police, we must cheer them up for such noble act. DG RPF must recommend these police men for Gallantry medal. — Pravash (@pravash13) July 29, 2020

