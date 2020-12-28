Two 'Space Architects' Just Completed 60 Days inside a Foldable 'Moon Shelter'

Two architects have lived 60 days in a shelter that simulated harsh moon-like conditions. The shelter named Lunark is situated in Greenland.

The two space architects named Sebastian Aristotelis and Karl-Johan Sørensen designed this home earlier this year and have completed two months living in this shelter, reported Daily Mail. The two men work at the SAGA Space Architects, a firm hoping to build shelters for space travellers. Their mission is to sell homes for people in space.

They lived in the Lunark shelter in Greenland where the temperature was -28 degree Fahrenheit. The two survived on protein shakes and thawed the ice to be used as water.

The design of the structure is inspired from the Japanese paper folding technique origami. It weighs 1.7 kilograms and can tolerate wind speed of 55 miles an hour. The shelter was unfolded by Sebastian and Karl within a day.

The two men were given satellite phones and rifles in order to save themselves in case of an encounter with the wildlife.

Speaking about his experience, Sebastian said that the biggest conclusion is that it is possible to do an unfolding origami structure. He is now back to his Copenhagen home from Greenland.

Lunark shelter has been designed to tolerate temperatures as low as -49 degree Fahrenheit. As per Sebastian, even towards the end of the trip when it started getting colder in Greenland, the temperature inside the shelter was comfortable for the two men. The size of the shelter is 102 cubic foot to 607 cubic foot.

The foldable structure can be accommodated easily in the spaceships that are sent to the moon.

Sebastian believes that the most important thing for architects to figure out is how to sustain a comfortable temperature inside the shelter on the moon for tourists.

The performance of the shelter in the Arctic environment will be the basis on which the company will make some final tweaks in the design to make it suitable for the surface of the moon.

The Lunark shelter is equipped with food, furniture and other resources. It also has a toilet cubicle which was designed to separate urine and faeces. The toilet also had a simple fan to remove smells.

The foldable structure of the shelter is made up of aluminium. Sebastian and Karl were without any internet connectivity in the Lunark shelter and could contact their team at SAGA Space architects with the help of the satellite phone.